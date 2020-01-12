'Outclassed' Arizona Wildcats fall apart late in 82-65 loss at Oregon State

“You know, defense and offense are connected,” Miller said. “I thought sometimes we got pretty good shots but rebounding is so hard for our team. I've haven't seen a stat sheet ever, I think, where we played 10 players in the first half and we had only three guys get a rebound.”

That would be Zeke Nnaji (five), Nico Mannion (two) and Stone Gettings (one), meaning neither Chase Jeter nor any other perimeter player other than Mannion collected a single one before halftime.

It is possible Ira Lee might have added to that total but he didn’t play at all for the first 16 minutes of the game while Miller switched up his rotation again. Lee played a total of just six minutes, collecting one rebound.

While a total of nine Wildcats collected rebounds in the second half, that was hardly the biggest problem.

Mostly they just couldn’t stop anyone. Three OSU players scored 11 points in the second half, Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley on 4-for-6 shooting, while Ethan Thompson did it with 3 of 4 shooting and 4 of 5 free throws.

The Beavers also had nine second half points from Zach Reichle and another seven from forward Alfred Hollins.

Tinkle finished with 20 points and Thompson had 18.