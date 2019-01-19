Lessons from injured reserve

Star correspondent PJ Brown has spent the last three months injured reserve. Her takeaways:

• "Breaking your ankle in two places hurts — a lot. I was in constant pain from the time the crash occurred until my surgery and for 10 days after surgery. It still throbs at night on days when I have physical therapy."

• "My foot and ankle are numb. Part of my ankle will be numb for the rest if my life."

• "I have little energy. This one is confusing. I sit around most of the time and write a little, but I'm pretty much always tired. My physical therapist said sitting actually zaps energy instead of restoring it."

• "I am obsessed with physical therapy. I have sessions twice a week, for an hour each time. The trainers give me homework: I wake up and do half for the day, then a little later in the morning I finish up. My exercises include lifting my leg, doing the alphabet with my foot, rolling a ball on the wall with my feet, going back and forth on a rolling chair, standing and rocking the weight on both feet, walking sideways around a table, stretching with a resistance band, and more. I am determined to move forward."