Pac-12 cancels basketball tournament, all other games due to coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 announced Thursday morning that it will cancel the rest of its conference tournaments, and all of its other sporting events, due to coronavirus concerns.

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

The Pac-12 had announced Wednesday night that all games starting Thursday were to be played without fans. But the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 all canceled their conference tournaments earlier Thursday and the Pac-12 soon followed suit.

Fifth-seeded Arizona was scheduled to face fourth-seeded USC in a game that was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in a game, after Oregon played Oregon State.

The Pac-12 said the decision "has been made in consultation with our member universities an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events."

The decision will impact Arizona's scheduled home games against Oregon State in both baseball and softball, and could throw multiple sports into disarray. UA officials announced late Wednesday that it was delaying the start of classes following spring break, and has plans to go online-only as much as possible.