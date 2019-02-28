The Pac-12 has reprimanded Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes for comments she made about officiating after the Wildcats’ overtime loss at Cal on Sunday.
Cal rallied to beat Arizona 82-76 after trailing by as many as 20 points.
During a postgame radio interview, Barnes questioned the officiating on two calls when an Arizona player was cut from underneath. The coach wondered aloud what she would tell her players and how she would teach them going forward.
Neither Barnes nor UA athletic director Dave Heeke were made available for comment.
"The Pac-12 membership has established rules that prohibit our coaches from making derogatory public comments about officiating," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "We have an obligation to our members to enforce approved conference rules. As a part of our officiating program, there is a protocol in place for our coaches to provide feedback directly to the coordinator of officials."
Scott did not elaborate on any punishment for Barnes.
The Wildcats (17-10, 7-9) host two top-10 teams this weekend to finish the regular season, with No. 6 Oregon at McKale Center on Friday and No. 9 Oregon State on Sunday. The Pac-12 Tournament begins March 7 in Las Vegas, where UA figures to be a No. 7 or 8 seed.