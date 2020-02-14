Pac-12 roundup: Remy Martin sparkles as ASU beats Stanford; UCLA need OT to top Wazzu

STANFORD, Calif. — Remy Martin knows all about finishing a game. The junior guard did what his team needed down the stretch.
Martin scored 24 points, including a key layup in the final 32 seconds, helping Arizona State hold on for a 74-69 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.
Alonzo Verge, Jr. added 19 points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven overall. Kimani Lawrence had 11 points.
“We're getting better contributions from multiple positions,” Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said. “We're just getting more guys playing well. When you have a guy like Verge, who got it going, it was pretty special. Remy closed the game out well for us.”
Tyrell Terry matched his career-high with 24 points for the Cardinal (16-8, 5-6), who lost their sixth in seven games after opening conference play with a 4-0 mark.
Jaiden Delaire added 11 points for Stanford, which had beat the Sun Devils seven of their previous eight trips to Maples Pavilion.
“Any time you’re at home it’s a heck of an opportunity,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “We’re going through a tough time right now. I need to do a better job of creating energy.”
Stanford was without leading scorer and rebounder Oscar da Silva, who was unavailable because of a head injury sustained against Colorado.
“It was tough to see that,” Hurley said. “As a former player, knowing how physical this game is and knowing what you put your body through, what happened was very difficult to watch. I was happy that he's OK, and I'm sure he'll be back. Certainly, he adds a strong component to their offense, the way he can score it for them, both inside and outside. He's a very versatile guy. They're a different team when he's in the game.”
The Cardinal shaved nine points off a 13-point deficit to draw within 50-46 with 13:33 remaining to play but Arizona State came back to open an 11-point advantage with just over five minutes left.
Terry instigated a run that brought Stanford within 68-65 going into the final minute but two costly turnovers stalled the comeback bid.
Arizona State shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field in the first half and led by as many as 14 points before Stanford (50%, 11 of 22) cut the lead in half.
Terry stole the ball with 13 seconds left in the half and hit a layup to bring the Cardinal within 36-29 entering the intermission.
UCLA 86, Washington State 83 (overtime) In Los Angeles, Cody Riley scored 11 of his 19 points in overtime to lead UCLA to an overtime win.
Chris Smith added 23 points and Tyga Campbell scored 14 points for UCLA (14-11, 7-5), which has won six of its last eight games.
Isaac Bonton scored 23 points for Washington State, and Jeff Pollard added a career-high 20 points . Pollard also had a career-best four 3-pointers.
Bonton suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late as he hobbled off the court with the help of teammates with 1:06 left in the game.
No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60: In Eugene, Ore., Will Richardson scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, as the Ducks came back from a 14-point deficit in the first half and 12 points in the second. They used a 12-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake and put away the Buffaloes.
The Buffaloes struggled when the Ducks increased their pressure in the second half to spark their rally. The Ducks not only had 12 steals but four times Colorado had shot-clock violations when it was stymied.
Colorado coach Tad Boyle felt “we got on our heels offensively. In the first half we attacked their pressure. In the second half, we didn’t attack their pressure.
Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.
Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.
USC 62, Washington 56: In Los Angeles, Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points and Jonah Mathews added 16 as the Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak.
USC (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) trailed 30-25 at halftime and were down 42-35 midway through the second half before going on a 16-4 run to take control. Mathews scored eight points during the run and Rakocevic added four.
The Trojans scored the first seven points during the run and held Washington scoreless for 7:10.
“We knew at halftime that we were going to have to win on the defensive end. The game is slower when you play Washington because they play zone,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “We had to manage our possessions.”
Oregon State 70, Utah 5t1: in Corvallis, Ore., Kylor Kelley scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Beavers, who have won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.