Pac-12 should be wild this year, as first week of league play proved

Washington State lost to USC … then upset UCLA, prompting a giddy postgame locker-room scene in which new coach Kyle Smith’s shirt was unbuttoned and wet by the time he arrived at the postgame news conference.

“I brought my 6-year-old son in the locker room and he did not know what to do,” Smith said, according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “He was scared to death. But it was a fun time in there.”

Meanwhile, Utah hardly behaved like the team that Kenpom estimates has the third-lowest experience level of Division I’s 353 teams. The Utes beat Oregon State and the Beavers’ veteran core of Tres Tinkle, Ethan Thompson and Kylor Kelley, while barely losing to Oregon two days later.

“The only way you gain experience is to go through experiences like this,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said after the Oregon loss, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “It takes smarts and all those types of things, and this is a process.”

But maybe all that is isn’t a huge surprise after the Pac-12 conference moved through nonconference play with its best collective winning percentage (73.9%) in five years, with even lowly regarded teams at Cal and WSU making some improvement under new coaches and most everyone else recording signature wins.