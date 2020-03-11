Pac-12 Tournament scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

“We’ve had some really talented freshmen but as they grew and learned the game, there were times when they didn’t play well, yet we were still able to win because maybe they were surrounded by more guys like Dylan. On this year’s team… they have to play well for us to win, and to their credit they show up every day. “

Sad goodbye

Asked about the (very likely) possibility that he just coached freshman center Isaiah Stewart for the last time Wednesday, Washington coach Mike Hopkins choked up, the finality of the Huskies’ season having apparently hitting him hard.

“I don’t like to think about that,” Hopkins said. “You’ll have a time and place to talk about those things but this isn’t the time. But you love your team. The thing that I love more about coaching was how this team handled their adversity and kept getting better. We played our best basketball at the end of the year and that shows the character of the players.

“That’s the hardest thing about coaching in college is they’re always flipping. But I’ve never been around a kid like this and I’m just honored to have the 12 months that I’ve had.”

Then Hopkins went back into a little bit of “Hop” mode, smiling when he offered this: