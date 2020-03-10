Pac-12 Tournament scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies

Pac-12 Tournament history: The Huskies and Wildcats haven’t met in the conference tournament since Washington’s Isaiah Thomas sent the 10-team league off on a classic note by hitting a step-back jumper at the buzzer to beat Arizona 77-75 in overtime at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in 2011.

He said it

“McDaniels is a very talented young player. Those guys seem to always hit their stride at some point in their freshman year, and it seems like he’s hitting his stride here at the end. He just has the ability to shoot over the top of people, and finish above the rim. And defensively in their zone he takes up a lot of space. The light bulb can go on for those talented freshmen and young players at different times and I think he’s playing his best basketball right now down the stretch.”