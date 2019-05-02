Pac-12 men's basketball teams will play 20 league games starting in 2020-21, the conference announced Thursday after school leaders met in Scottsdale.
The conference did not provide any detail yet on how the extra two games would be added to its traditional 18-game format, which has featured four two-game road trips and four two-game homestands plus two single-game weeks against a team's geographic rival.
However, the Pac-12 said conference teams will now play 10 home games, suggesting that at least one week will feature both a home and road game for every team.
The conference also is considering moving toward a nonconference scheduling standard that could involve setting minimum average power or NET ratings for opponents.
"We believe moving to a 20-game schedule will lead to more competitive schedules and help our programs and league achieve our goals of enhancing the Pac-12 basketball brand and preparation for postseason play," said Jamie Zaninovich, the Pac-12's deputy commissioner and COO, in a statement Thursday.
Pac-12 men's basketball coaches met during the Final Four in Minneapolis and discussed scheduling, though no vote was held. The idea of moving to 20 games first surfaced in early 2018, in an effort to improve conference's teams schedule strength, though the league opted to remain at 18 for next season.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said Wednesday (third item in this notebook) that the scheduling change would be considered during Thursday meetings and possibly enacted.
“No one is just kind of sitting there saying we don’t have to tweak or change anything and just hope things improve,” Scott said. “We’re giving very serious consideration to a 20-game schedule and we’re looking at some models for more conference involvement in nonconference scheduling decisions."
UA's schedule skips in 2019-20 are the road trip to Utah and Colorado, plus the home games against Cal and Stanford. Under the current format, UA was scheduled to miss the Bay area trip and not host Utah or Colorado.