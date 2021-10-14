Pac-12 announcers Bill Walton, Roxy Bernstein speak highly of new UA coach Tommy Lloyd

While ASU coach Bobby Hurley says the additions of highly regarded 6-10 freshman Enoch Boakye and 6-9 juco transfer Alonzo Gaffney can help improve the Sun Devils’ rebounding and interior defense, he noted that the “not sharing the basketball thing” was also a big factor last season.

“I think there were a lot of variables that contributed to last year and why things didn't go as planned, or as we hoped for,” Hurley said. “Certainly we want to we want to get a better vibe in the locker room, a more connected group, guys that want to share the ball and just play the right way. At times, we had some issues with that.”

The Sun Devils were picked to finish seventh in a conference that could put six or seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field, after four Pac-12 teams reached the Sweet 16 last season.

“I'm really excited for the league overall,” Hurley said. “It's what we've been talking about in head coaches meetings for years — to have that success translate to the NCAA Tournament for our conference. I think the way people are viewing us is different based on that success.

“I like my group and I think we're gonna be very competitive in the league but the league is very good. There's teams at the top that are bringing their whole team back that made huge tournament runs and other programs that are better. So it's an exciting time to be a part of the Pac-12.”

