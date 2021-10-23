Pac-12 basketball coaches support NIL, but are keeping an eye on competitive implications

Right now, there isn’t a national standard, just a patchwork of state laws and a general ruling from the NCAA that athletes in states that don’t have NIL laws just need to stay within the NCAA rules.

“Today we're in a little bit of the Wild West because we don't have a fair playing field across all the United States,” Kliavkoff said. “But we're working with all of our schools. I would say we're focused on making sure that eventually there is federal legislation and an even playing field.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a state senate bill into law just two days before the interim NCAA NIL policy and various state laws went into effect on July 1, but Oregon coach Dana Altman said it’s still been tricky to navigate it all.

“If the players have the ability to make some money, I think it's great,” Altman said. “I think it's a work in progress. People just don't know how to respond. Our boosters don't know how to respond. As coaches, we don't know what the rules are. We don't want to arrange anything because we'll get in trouble. So everybody's just kind of trying to figure it out.”

Another problem, Altman said, is the potential effect on team chemistry, no matter what rules are in play.