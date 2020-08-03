Pac-12 basketball: With key players returning, UCLA, ASU may be league favorites

Top 5-10-whatever lists, commitment videos and other recruiting minutiae might generate the most offseason hype in college basketball, but the real action in the Pac-12 happened over the past week.
That’s when Monday’s deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft loomed, forcing several key Pac-12 players to make a stay-or-go decision. Since many of the Pac-12’s best teams had players on the fence, their decisions have been expected to make a significant impact on the Pac-12 race next season.
UCLA forward Chris Smith was the last in the conference to make a move, with his father announcing Monday he will return to the Bruins, while ASU guard Remy Martin announced Sunday he will be back with the Sun Devils.
Consequently, those two teams might be 1-2 finishers next season while Stanford, which lost Tyrell Terry on Friday, and Colorado, which lost forward Tyler Bey but not guard McKinley Wright, might struggle to get into the top four.
So will Arizona, which didn’t have guys on the fence after losing freshmen Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji for good in the spring.
Here’s how a breakdown of what happened around the Pac-12:
Winners
UCLA
Key decision: Chris Smith opted to return on Monday, the deadline for withdrawing from the NBA draft. His appeared to be a close call, since he was among the 105 players named on a preliminary list of invitees for the NBA Combine and projected as a late first or early second-round pick.
How it impacts the Bruins: UCLA now has all five of its starters returning from a team that won seven of its final eight games last season to finish in second place in the Pac-12. The Bruins did lose part-time starter Prince Ali (a senior) and five-star point guard recruit Daishen Nix (G League) but brought in Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang, who received a waiver to play next season.
UCLA might now be the league favorite, or at least a certain top-three pick.
He said it: “Chris is returning to school due to too much uncertainty on both sides of the coin. He’ll finish his degree and work to improve in the areas he needs to improve on.” — Smith’s father, Sean, to the Los Angeles Times.
Arizona State
Key decisions: Guards Remy Martin (on Sunday) and Alonzo Verge (July 18) opted to return to school, while forward Romello White declared for the NBA draft and then transferred to Mississippi.
How it impacts the Sun Devils: The self-proclaimed “Guard U” will be exactly that next season. ASU could have a weakness inside without White, although it has returning help from Taeshon Cherry and Jalen Graham plus freshman Marcus Bagley. But the perimeter is clearly the strength, with Martin and Verge joining five-star recruit Josh Christopher.
ASU may now be a trendy Pac-12 favorite for the 2020-21 season.
He said it: “Remy will be one of the best players in college basketball this year and will be on a mission to lead Arizona State basketball in its pursuit of championships.” — ASU coach Bobby Hurley in a statement.
Oregon State
Key decision: Reports surfaced Saturday that guard Ethan Thompson will return for his senior season.
How it impacts the Beavers: Thompson’s move was not a surprise nor particularly impactful because the Beavers are expected to struggle without Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley. Thompson was expected to return because he was not invited to the Combine and was not a projected draft pick — and his father is on the coaching staff.
He said it: No reported or social media statements have been made.
Losers
Stanford
Key decision: Guard Tyrell Terry opted to remain in the draft Saturday, after spending only his freshman season at Stanford.
How it impacts the Cardinal: It is mitigated significantly by the fact that the Cardinal is bringing in its highest-rated recruit ever, multiskilled wing Ziaire Williams — and it could be argued that having Terry leave avoids the potential for battles over playing time and shots on the wing. Stanford also has a strong veteran core led by forward Oscar da Silva and guard Daejon Davis but doesn’t go too deep.
Stanford should still be able to challenge for one of the Pac-12’s top four spots.
He said it: “Our program is now on a different level, and a large part of that is due to Ty.” — Stanford coach Jerod Haase
Washington State
Key decision: Wing CJ Elleby opted to stay in the NBA draft on July 31.
How it impacts the Cougars: This decision is also lessened by a strong recruiting class second-year coach Kyle Smith pulled in and the return of second-leading scorer Isaac Bonton. But the progress WSU made last season (16-16 overall) will be tougher to continue without Elleby’s significant impact on both sides of the floor. The Cougars are unlikely to move into the conference’s upper half.
He said it: “I will always be a Coug! I have so much love for the Pullman community. The last two years have been my best! But I have made my decision. I’m going ALL IN.” — Elleby, on Twitter.
Colorado
Key decisions: Tyler Bey, the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year and one of the nation’s best defensive rebounders, opted to stay in the draft in early June, although guard McKinley Wright opted to return to school on Saturday.
How it impacts the Buffs: Colorado is actually a winner if you consider that Bey was pretty much expected to leave for good back in March while Wright’s return gives the Buffs a rugged, steady leader with three years of starting experience already. It’s just that replacing Bey’s many talents and unique athleticism won’t be easy.
He said it: “I think McKinley Wright could be next year’s Payton Pritchard,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle, referring to the Oregon guard who pulled out of the 2019 draft and became an All-American last season.
Already impacted
Arizona
Freshmen guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green plus freshman forward Zeke Nnaji to the NBA draft for good in the weeks immediately following last season, forcing coach Sean Miller to add six more players after last season ended.
USC
A potential lottery pick, freshman center Onyeka Okongwu left irrevocably two weeks after last season ended, but the Trojans are bringing in Top-5 center Evan Mobley.
Washington
In moves that were expected before they even arrived at UW, post players Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels left for the NBA draft permanently after the season.
Neutral
Oregon
For a change, the Ducks are doing it the old-fashioned way: Pritchard will enter the draft as a senior and there was a minimum of offseason roster transition, ensuring Oregon will retain its usual contender status.
Utah
Forward Timmy Allen entered his name in the NBA draft but was never expected to leave, and announced in June he would return. The Utes return eight of nine rotation players, though guard Both Gach transferred to Minnesota.
Cal
Forward Matt Bradley, a second-team all-league pick last season, returns to lead a team that improved notably under first-year coach Mark Fox last season.
