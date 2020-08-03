Pac-12 basketball: With key players returning, UCLA, ASU may be league favorites

Top 5-10-whatever lists, commitment videos and other recruiting minutiae might generate the most offseason hype in college basketball, but the real action in the Pac-12 happened over the past week.

That’s when Monday’s deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft loomed, forcing several key Pac-12 players to make a stay-or-go decision. Since many of the Pac-12’s best teams had players on the fence, their decisions have been expected to make a significant impact on the Pac-12 race next season.

UCLA forward Chris Smith was the last in the conference to make a move, with his father announcing Monday he will return to the Bruins, while ASU guard Remy Martin announced Sunday he will be back with the Sun Devils.

Consequently, those two teams might be 1-2 finishers next season while Stanford, which lost Tyrell Terry on Friday, and Colorado, which lost forward Tyler Bey but not guard McKinley Wright, might struggle to get into the top four.

So will Arizona, which didn’t have guys on the fence after losing freshmen Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji for good in the spring.

Here’s how a breakdown of what happened around the Pac-12:

Winners

UCLA