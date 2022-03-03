Pac-12 champs Arizona slump early against Stanford, fall behind 39-37 at halftime

After clinching the Pac-12 title on Tuesday at USC, Arizona fell into an early hangover Thursday, trailing hot-shooting Stanford 39-37 at halftime before a near-capacity crowd at McKale Center.
The Cardinal, which had just shot 23.5% in a loss at Cal on Saturday, shot 53.6% from the field and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Michael O’Connell led Stanford with 16 points, shooting 6 for 8 from the field and going 4 for 4 from 3. He also attempted a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot that bounced off the back of the rim, but it was not recorded in the stats.
The teams were coming off distinctly different games. While Arizona clinched the Pac-12 on Tuesday with a resounding 91-71 win at USC, Stanford lost 53-39 at Cal on Sunday during its poor shooting effort.
On Thursday, Stanford led by up to nine points, 35-26 with 2:58 left to play in the first half, but Arizona crept within two points at halftime after Bennedict Mathurin made a layup with five seconds left.
Mathurin had 12 points in the half to lead Arizona, which shot 47.8% from the field but only made 1 of 5 3-pointers. The Wildcats stayed close in part because they turned 11 Stanford turnovers into 16 points.
The Wildcats were off from the start. Arizona hit just 4 of 13 shots through the first nine minutes of the game to fall behind 17-15, while Stanford hit 7 of 13.
The Wildcats started to look like their usual selves when Dalen Terry intercepted a pass from Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire and passed to Azuolas Tubelis, who raced almost coast-to-coast and put in a slam to give UA an 8-5 lead.
But Stanford came back to take a 12-8 lead and then, after Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer, Tubelis raced downcourt for another dunk – but the ball bounced high off the rim and did not go in.
Before long, O’Connell was getting going. He hit 3-pointers that gave the Cardinal leads of 17-15 and 22-15, then later nailed another to give Stanford a 29-24 lead with 5:20 left in the half.
By that point, O’Connell was 5 for 6 from the field and had hit all four of his 3-pointers, after shooting just 2 of 8 from the field and missing both 3s he took at Cal.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe