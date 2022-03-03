Pac-12 champs Arizona slump early against Stanford, fall behind 39-37 at halftime

After clinching the Pac-12 title on Tuesday at USC, Arizona fell into an early hangover Thursday, trailing hot-shooting Stanford 39-37 at halftime before a near-capacity crowd at McKale Center.

The Cardinal, which had just shot 23.5% in a loss at Cal on Saturday, shot 53.6% from the field and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Michael O’Connell led Stanford with 16 points, shooting 6 for 8 from the field and going 4 for 4 from 3. He also attempted a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot that bounced off the back of the rim, but it was not recorded in the stats.

The teams were coming off distinctly different games. While Arizona clinched the Pac-12 on Tuesday with a resounding 91-71 win at USC, Stanford lost 53-39 at Cal on Sunday during its poor shooting effort.

On Thursday, Stanford led by up to nine points, 35-26 with 2:58 left to play in the first half, but Arizona crept within two points at halftime after Bennedict Mathurin made a layup with five seconds left.

Mathurin had 12 points in the half to lead Arizona, which shot 47.8% from the field but only made 1 of 5 3-pointers. The Wildcats stayed close in part because they turned 11 Stanford turnovers into 16 points.