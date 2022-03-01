PAC-12 CHAMPS: Wildcats clinch regular-season title with resounding 91-71 win over USC

"Bear down. Bear down. Bear down. Bear down. Bear down," Ballo said on his Instagram video.

Arizona also pulled out Tuesday's win by rebounding from a potentially soul-draining 79-63 loss at Colorado just three days earlier and easily winning what was the Wildcats' third road game over the past five days.

"We took that 'L' to the head and we knew we had to fix some things from that game," Kier said. "But we weren't too down on ourselves because we know we could have played better. So we got back in the gym and adjusted. You've gotta let those games go because you've gotta come in and prepare for this one."

After guiding them through workouts Sunday and Monday, Lloyd said he sensed the Wildcats would quickly put the Colorado game behind them.

"They were excited to play and you saw that look in their eye early," Lloyd said. "I felt great about (pregame) shootaround today and I was just trying not to get too excited because that doesn't always translate to a win but this time the guys brought us home."