Pac-12 currently has three NCAA Tournament locks — and a handful of hopefuls

On Tuesday afternoon, Stanford returned from a COVID-19 related hiatus to hand USC its first loss of the season and, in the process, collect a significant victory for the Pac-12.

Allow us to explain:

The Trojans are a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but the Pac-12 is hurtling toward a lowly three-bid existence in March Madness, with UCLA, Arizona and USC as the only participants.

It needs teams on the second tier, like Stanford, to position themselves for the tournament bubble. The upset of USC counted as a Quad 1 result for the Cardinal and improved its NET ranking by 16 spots overnight, to No. 85.

That’s not nearly enough for comfort. The limited NET history available — the metric has been in use since the 2018-19 season — suggests teams in the 60s are on the outskirts of the bubble.

But the Cardinal is within sight of that point and joins Washington State, Oregon and Colorado as the only teams with a speck of a fleck of a chance to reach the NCAAs outside of the league’s three heavyweights.

Our latest NCAA projections are below.