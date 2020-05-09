Pac-12 football, basketball to converge starting in December 2021, league officials say

Each Pac-12 team will now face all but two opponents twice each season. As with an 18-game schedule, a team will always face its geographic rival twice per season, while one two-game road swing and one two-game homestand will be skipped — but with the new 20-game schedule, one of those road games and one of the home games would be added back each season.

Over the course of 10 years, every team would play its geographic rival 20 times and all other teams 18 times. While that still means a marquee matchup such as Arizona-UCLA or Washington-Oregon will be played only once in some years, Zaninovich said the new rotation will ensure no matchup is reduced to just one game for consecutive seasons.

In 2015-16 and 2016-17, Arizona played Oregon only once and in 2017-18 and 2018-19 played UCLA and USC only once. During the Pac-12’s spring meetings in 2018, coaches expressed concern that USC was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament in part because it did not have a chance to host either Arizona or ASU that season.

“The membership wanted to keep it as a rotation but we found a way to limit how often, especially in consecutive years, certain schools have missed others on their second games they play,” Zaninovich said. “I think people will be pleased in terms of that change relative to the model we were in.”