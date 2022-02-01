Pac-12 Hotline: As UW climbs basketball standings, Mike Hopkins’ return looks inevitable

(Were the award handed out this week, he assuredly would finish second behind Lloyd — a stunning turn of events, for sure.)

The impact of UW’s success on his immediate future is far more meaningful to the program than his candidacy for an individual award. And in our view, Hopkins is close to securing a return for his sixth season.

It’s a numbers game, essentially. The Huskies have nine games remaining (excluding the Pac-12 tournament). If they’re merely mediocre for the next week or two, there won’t be enough time left for a collapse of the magnitude that would prompt UW to make a coaching change.

Let’s say the Huskies split in the Bay Area this week and handle Arizona State at home next week — a reasonable scenario given the state of the competition.

At that point, they would be 8-5. Even if they were to drop every game the rest of the way, their final record would be 8-10.