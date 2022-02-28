Pac-12 Hotline: As women's tournament tips off, Stanford shows a hint of vulnerability

The final week of the regular season, ending Saturday, resulted in four Pac-12 tournament seeding changes: Colorado climbing to the No. 5 seed over Utah, which is now the No. 6, and UCLA jumping Oregon State in the No. 7/8 spots.

That change means the Bruins will face rival USC in the opening round on Wednesday, with the Trojans playing better than they were in January when they lost twice to UCLA.

But leading scorer Jordyn Jenkins did not play against the Arizona schools last week due to injury, and her availability is key against battle-tested UCLA, which was dominant against Cate Reese-less No. 12 Arizona (64-46) on Thursday.

Colorado, which is on a four-game winning streak — including a double overtime victory over No. 25 Oregon — will face Washington in an intriguing No. 5 vs. 12 tournament opener.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever cried on Senior Day until today,” coach JR Payne said after the Buffaloes beat Oregon State for their first 20-win season since 2012-13.

“When you go through many years of difficulty, it just hits a little bit different. All of these guys made a commitment to do something about it and that is what makes it so special.”