Pac-12 Hotline: Can anyone challenge Stanford and Arizona in women's conference race?

Colorado, Utah (8-3) and Oregon (6-4), which are Nos. 3-5 in the Hotline’s latest power rankings and among the top 30 nationally in NET rankings, appear to be next best in the Pac-12.

The Mountain schools have one combined NCAA Tournament appearance (Colorado in 2013) since joining the conference in 2011-12.

For either or both to break through this season would be a testament to their growth in a decade of unprecedented Pac-12 achievement — a decade in which six different teams have reached the Final Four.

Utah is No. 4 nationally in scoring (85.3 points per game), led by freshman Jenna Johnson (13.8 ppg) and junior Brynna Maxwell (12.8 ppg). Colorado is succeeding more with defense (50.5 ppg), although that strength of schedule caveat is real. The Buffs’ toughest non-conference opponents were Oklahoma State (No. 68 in the NET rankings) and Marquette (No. 71).

The ceilings for Oregon and UCLA (5-3) are highly dependent on health, which is improving for the Ducks but not for the Bruins due to COVID.