Pac-12 Hotline: Latest COVID makeup games for Arizona and UCLA are less than ideal but far from unfair

(In some cases, that could result in the conference prioritizing one matchup over another for rescheduling purposes.)

Both No. 3-ranked Arizona and No. 7 UCLA are locks for the NCAAs — the issue is whether either claims a No. 1 seed on selection weekend.

Four consecutive road games isn’t ideal for the Bruins, but stood as a distinct possibility given that they had lost more road games to COVID than home games. At least three are short flights and the other is a few miles away. (It could have been worse.)

Arizona fans were frustrated a few weeks ago when the conference delayed the original showdown at UCLA, which would have been played immediately following a month-long COVID pause for the Bruins.

Now comes news that the Wildcats must play their rival on the road just two days after the big weekend against UCLA and USC.

Also less than ideal for a team that’s targeting a No. 1 seed and is one of the few in the conference that hasn’t been forced to pause for two or three weeks.