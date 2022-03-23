Pac-12 Hotline: Re-seeding the Sweet 16 shows Cats, Bruins up for a challenge

Comment: The surprise isn’t that Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16. It’s that the Wolverines did so as an 11th seed. Juwan Howard’s team was No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, possesses one of the nation’s top big men in Hunter Dickinson and has former five-star recruits in the rotation. In other words, the foundation exists for UM basketball to duplicate the football program’s feat and reach its sport’s semifinals.

9. UCLA

True seed: No. 13 overall

Next up: vs. North Carolina (Friday)

Comment: A team built for the rock fights of March showed its NCAA savvy with the second-round thumping of Saint Mary’s. Guards Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard are capable of making big shots, but the Bruins will need 35 combined points each game from Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr. the rest of the way. Also, they have struggled against size, and North Carolina has plenty of it.

10. Purdue

True seed: No. 11 overall

Next up: vs. St. Peter’s (Friday)