Pac-12 men's basketball race features plenty of substance behind all the hype

SAN FRANCISCO — Still held inside — and on top of — a stylish Larry Scott-era building in the heart of the trendy SoMa district, the Pac-12 men’s basketball media day is always long on hype.

As with the women’s basketball media day on Tuesday, coaches and their key players film promos and interviews, then take the main interview stage to walk-up music and videos.

A rooftop lunch buffet is punctuated by a display of mascot-themed Pac-12 “Cupcakes of Champions,” such as Wilbur’s Desert Dessert (UA), Chip’s Chocolate Chai (Colorado), Oski’s Oreos (Cal) and Butch’s Apple Cup (WSU).

Pac-12 women’s basketball teams, including national runner-up Arizona, never have trouble living up to all that buzz. But this year, the men’s teams have plenty of substance behind them, too.

Last season, the Pac-12 men posted the best collective record by any conference in the NCAA Tournament (13-5), while tying conference records for putting four teams in the Sweet 16 and three in the Elite Eight.

This season, UCLA has nearly everybody back and Oregon reloaded through the transfer portal, as always, with the two expected to land on top of the race.