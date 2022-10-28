Pac-12 men's basketball race will include Bruins, Wildcats at top

Teams listed in order of finish according to Star reporter Bruce Pascoe's preseason poll:

NOTE: Except as noted, departures refer to players who left college basketball. All coaches’ comments from interviews with the Star and Blue Ribbon Yearbook.

1. UCLA

Stock: Blue chip. Injuries and more COVID-19 issues helped keep the Bruins from repeating their 2021 Final Four appearance but there’s still a ton of returning talent plus incoming five-stars Amari Bailey and Adem Bona to keep the Bruins at an elite level.

Games against Arizona: Jan. 21 at McKale Center, March 4 at Los Angeles

Coach: Mick Cronin (68-30 in three seasons at UCLA, 433-201 in 19 seasons overall)

Last season: 27-8 overall; 15-5 Pac-12 (2nd), lost to North Carolina in NCAA Sweet 16

Go-to guy: F Jaime Jaquez (Sr., 13.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg),

Other returnees: PG Tyger Campbell (Sr., 11.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.3 apg), G David Singleton (Sr., 4.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg), G Jaylen Clark (Jr., 6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg), F Mac Etienne (So., redshirted in 2021-22), F Kenneth Nwuba (Sr., 1.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg), FG Will McClendon (redshirts because ACL tear)

New guys: G Amari Bailey (five-star freshman), C Adem Bona (five-star freshman from Nigeria), G Dylan Andrews (four-star freshman).

Who’s gone: G Johnny Juzang (15.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg), F Jules Bernard (Sr., 12.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg), C Cody Riley (7.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Myles Johnson (3.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg), F Peyton Watson (3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg), G Jake Kyman (2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg, transferred to Wyoming).

Upside: While Bailey and Bona will undoubtedly be significant factors right away — helping offset the losses of Juzang and Johnson — the real reason the Bruins could win the Pac-12 and return to the Final Four is because they have an experienced, productive point guard in Campbell and a headache-producing mismatch nightmare in Jaquez back for another year.

Downside: The Bruins aren’t a great free-throw shooting team (72.6% last season) and they don’t take many 3-pointers (31.2% of overall field goals) but they excel from midrange, around the basket and getting to the line. In short there isn’t much for them to complain about, as long as their recent injury history doesn’t turn chronic.

He said it: "People ask me how we’re gonna be and I say, 'I just want to be healthy.’ If we’re healthy, I like our chances." — Cronin

2. Arizona

Stock: Cooling slightly. If anyone bet on the Wildcats to be as good in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as they were, the payoff was huge. A slight downturn is expected this season after three players went in the 2022 NBA Draft, but there’s still enough remaining and incoming talent to suggest the drop won’t be far.

Coach: Tommy Lloyd (33-4, one season)

Last season: 33-4 overall; 18-2 Pac-12 (1st), lost to Houston in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Go-to guy: F Azuolas Tubelis (Jr. 13.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg).

Other returnees: G Kerr Kriisa (Jr., 9.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.7 apg), F Tautvilas Tubelis (Jr., 0.2 ppg, 0.2 rpg), C Oumar Ballo (Jr., 6.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 bpg), G Pelle Larsson (Jr., 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg), G Adama Bal (So., 1.5 ppg, 0.4 rpg),

New guys: G Courtney Ramey (Sr., transfer from Texas, 9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.7 apg), F Cedric Henderson (Sr., transfer from Campbell, 14.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg), C Henri Veesaar (freshman from Estonia, 8.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg for Real Madrid 2), G Kylan Boswell (five-star freshman from AZ Compass Prep), C Dylan Anderson (four-star freshman, 13.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg at Gilbert Perry HS), G Filip Borovicanin (four-star freshman from Serbia).

Who’s gone: F Bennedict Mathurin (17.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg), G Dalen Terry (8.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg), C Christian Koloko (12.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 bpg), F Kim Aiken (3.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg, transferred to New Mexico State), G Justin Kier (6.8 ppg, 3.1 bpg), G Shane Nowell (0.7 ppg, 0.8 rpg, transferred to UNLV).

Upside: Lloyd proved himself immediately as a head coach last season, re-recruiting and meshing a core of Sean Miller players into his more free-flowing system to run all over the Pac-12. Now he has returning players and newcomers alike that are all already on board with his philosophy.

Downside: Putting three players into the NBA Draft is great for recruiting but not so great for the immediate future. UA will have to replace a premier rim protector (Koloko), a perimeter scoring machine (Mathurin) and a boxscore-stuffer (Terry) with a deep and talented group that may not collectively have as much upside.

He said it: "I definitely feel more comfortable being in this position, having gone through it for an entire season. But it's not like I feel like I have all the answers. I think this team, like all teams, is going to have to work itself through the processes of growing and dealing with struggle and building over the course of the season. That’s literally how I'm approaching it, which is the same way I approached it last year." — Lloyd

3. Oregon

Stock: Rising. The decisions of Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier to return from the NBA Draft pool give the Ducks potential to compete again for the Pac-12 title and make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Games against Arizona: Jan. 14 at Eugene, Feb. 2 at McKale Center.

Coach: Dana Altman (300-125 in 12 seasons at Oregon, 710-368 in 33 seasons overall)

Last season: 20-15 overall; 11-9 Pac-12 (tie 5th), lost to Texas A&M in second round of NIT

Go-to guys: G Will Richardson (Sr., (14.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), F Quincy Guerrier (10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

Other returnees: C N’Faly Dante (Sr., 5.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg), F Lok Wur (Jr., 0.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg), C Nate Bittle (So., 1.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg), G Rivaldo Soares (So., 4.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg), C Isaac Johnson (four-star freshman), G Gabe Reichle (Jr., 0.4 ppg, 0.3 rpg), F Ethan Butler (So., redshirted in 2021-22)

New guys: C Kel’el Ware (five-star freshman), G Keeshawn Barthelemy (Jr., transfer from Colorado, 11.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg), 6-4 senior Jermaine Couisnard (Sr., transfer from South Carolina, 12.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.2 apg), G Brennan Rigsby (So., juco transfer), G Tyrone Williams (Jr., juco transfer)

Who’s gone: F Eric Williams (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), G De’Vion Harmon (10.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg, transferred to Texas Tech), G Jacob Young (12.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg), C Franck Kepnang (4.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, transferred to Washington).

Upside: Combined with the return of Dante and Bittle, Ware’s addition should adequately fuel Altman’s penchant for creating mismatches. The Ducks could even have an especially big — and scary — lineup if Guerrier can operate at small forward capably.

Downside: Their historically heavy reliance on transfers always leaves the Ducks susceptible to a chemistry bomb of individual agendas and lack of buy-in. That appeared to happen last season, but Altman typically has the Ducks on one page by midseason. It’s tough to bet against him having trouble this time.

He said it: "With our teams in the past, I've always been really pleased with the progress they made and the connection they made with each other to start playing better together. I just don't think that happened last year. We should have achieved more than then we did and that’s kind of disappointing." — Altman

4. USC

Stock: Steady. The Mobley brothers are all gone now but the Trojans are still deep, experienced and talented.

Games against Arizona: Jan. 19 at McKale Center, March 2 at Los Angeles.

Coach: Andy Enfield (183-118 in nine seasons at USC, 224-148 in 11 seasons overall)

Last season: 26-8 overall; 14-6 Pac-12 (3rd), lost to Miami in NCAA Tournament first round

Go-to guys: F Drew Peterson (Sr., 12.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.3 apg), G Boogie Ellis (Sr., 12.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg).

Other returnees: G Reese Waters (Jr., 4.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg), F Boubicar Coulibaly (So., 1.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg), F Joshua Morgan (Sr., 3.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg),. G Malik Thomas (So., 0.3 ppg, 0.1 rpg), F Harrison Hornery (So., 1.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg), G Kobe Johnson (So., 1.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg).

New guys: C Vincent Iwuchukwu (five-star freshman), F Tre White (four-star freshman), G Oziyah Sellers (three-star freshman), F Kijani Wright (four-star freshman), C Iaroslav Niagu (freshman from Russia).

Who’s gone: F Isaiah Mobley (9.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg), F Isaiah White (7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), G Ethan Anderson (4.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, transferred to Wyoming), F Max Agbonkpolo (7.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, transferred to Wyoming), F Chevez Goodwin (11.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg).

Upside: The decisions of Ellis and Peterson to return from the NBA Draft pool gives the Trojans speed (Ellis), size (Peterson) and experience (both players) on the perimeter. USC has enough quality depth to play three or even four guards at a time.

Downside: The departures of Evan (2021 NBA Draft) and Isaiah (2022 NBA Draft) Mobley represent a big shift for the Trojans. They need to start running through the perimeter more often and rely less on the post players now, though having five-star seven-foot freshman Vincent Iwuchukwu will help.

He said it: "We feel great about our existing team. We're also really excited about our last few teams we've had. They’ve been a lot of fun to coach. They have all improved as the season went on. We feel like this team can do some special things." — Enfield

5. Washington State

Stock: Quietly rising. With KenPom rankings of 127, 78 and 44 in the past three seasons under Kyle Smith, Cougars are trending toward an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Game against Arizona: Jan. 7 at McKale Center, Jan. 26 at Pullman.

Coach: Kyle Smith (52-44 in three seasons at WSU, 216-166 in 12 seasons overall).

Last season: 22-15 overall; 11-9 Pac-12 (tie, 5th), lost to Texas A&M in NIT semifinals

Go-to guys: G TJ Bamba (Jr., 7.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), F Mouhamed Gueye (So., 7.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg),

Other returnees: C Dishon Jackson (Jr. 6.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg), F DJ Rodman (Sr., 4.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg), F Andrej Jakimovski (Jr., 5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg), F Carlos Rosario (Jr. redshirted with injuries in 2021-22), G Ryan Rapp (Jr., 3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg G Myles Rice (Fr., redshirted in 2021-22).

New guys: G Justin Powell (Jr., 3.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, transfer from Tennessee), G Dylan Darling (freshman), F Jabe Mullins (2.9 ppg, 0.7 rpg, Saint Mary’s transfer), F Mael Hamon-Crespin (freshman from France), C Adrame Diongue (freshman from Senegal via AZ Compass Prep), G Kymany Houinsou (freshman from France).

Who’s gone: F Efe Abogidi (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G Noah Williams (9.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, transferred to Washington), G Michael Flowers (14.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg), ), G Tyrell Roberts (11.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, transferred to San Francisco), G Jefferson Koulibaly (2.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg).

Upside: Cougars keep mining the Senegal talent pipeline, landing the 7-foot Diongue to join Gueye (who returned from the NBA Draft pool and transfer portal) and Bamba (who was raised stateside but attended school in Senegal).

Downside: The fate of WSU’s backcourt — and overall fortunes — could rest on how Powell does. The Tennessee transfer struggled with a stress reaction in his shin last season after posting a solid freshman season at Auburn in 2020-21.

He said it: "I don't want to run away from it but I think last year was a little premature just because as a program, we hadn’t been there. On paper, we were young, talented and we had some growing pains. In the end, we were pretty good" — Kyle Smith

6. Stanford

Stock: Under pressure. The team that took Arizona down to the wire in the Pac-12 Tournament should make its first NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Jerod Haase this time. If not, his seat may catch fire.

Game against Arizona: Feb. 11 at Stanford.

Coach: Jerod Haase (98-80 in six seasons at Stanford, 178-143 in 10 seasons overall)

Last season: 16-16 overall; 8-12 Pac-12 (9th), lost to Arizona in Pac-12 quarterfinals

Go-to guys: F Harrison Ingram (So., 10.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg), F Spencer Jones (Sr., 12.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg),

Other returnees: G Michael O’Connell (Jr., 7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.6 apg), G Noah Taitz (So., 3.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg), F Max Murrell (So, 2.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg.), F Brandon Angel (Sr., 7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg), F James Keefe (Sr., 5.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg), G Isa Silva (four-star freshman), G Jarvis Moss (0.0 ppg, 0.2 rpg), F Maxime Reynaud (So, 4.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

New guys: G Michael Jones (transfer from Davidson, 11.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), F Jaylen Thompson (four-star freshman), F Ryan Agarwal (three-star freshman).

Who’s gone: F Jaiden Delaire (10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, transferred to San Diego), G Noah Taitz (4.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, transferred to Loyola Marymount), C Lucas Kisunas (2.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, transferred to Denver), F Keenan Fitzmorris (DNP in 2021-22, transferred to Stony Brook).

Upside: Perennially disadvantaged in the transfer portal era because of its admissions department, Stanford actually received a grad transfer last spring when Jones was cleared to arrive from Davidson. That should help offset the unexpected losses of Delaire and Taitz.

Downside: There’s a long list of injuries and COVID-19 issues that can explain Stanford’s mediocrity in recent seasons ... but general underachievement may also be a factor.

He said it: "One of the things I've struggled with since I've been here is the ability to get old and getting old college basketball is generally a good thing. We haven't done that very well. This year, I don't know that we're gonna be old but we're at least not young, and I think that's a really, really important thing for us. I think we're in a in a spot where we haven't really been since I've been to Stanford." — Haase

7. Colorado

Stock: Dipping. The Buffs prefer long-term development to quick fixes via the transfer portal so the losses of Evan Battey, Jabari Walker and Eli Parquet will take a while to recover from.

Game against Arizona: Feb. 18 at McKale Center

Coach: Tad Boyle (254-155, 12 seasons at Colorado; 306-197 in 15 seasons overall)

Last season: 21-12 overall; 12-8 Pac-12 (4th), lost to St. Bonaventure in NIT first round.

Go-to guy: F Tristan da Silva (Jr., 9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg),

Other returnees: F Nique Clifford (Jr., 6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg), F Luke O’Brien (Jr., 2.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg), C Lawson Lovering (So., 1.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg), F Quincy Allen (Fr., redshirted in 2021-22.). G K.J. Simpson (So., 7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg), G Julian Hammond (So., 3.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg) or G Javon Ruffin (Fr., redshirted in 2021-22).

New guys: C Joe Hurlburt (three-star freshman), G J’Vonne Hadley (Jr., juco transfer.), F Jalen Gabbidon (Sr., Yale transfer, 11.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg), G Ethan Wright (Sr., Princeton transfer, 14.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg), G RJ Smith (three-star freshman)

Who’s gone: F Evan Battey (12.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg), F Jabari Walker (14.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg), G Eli Parquet (6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg), G Keeshawn Barthelemy (11.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, transferred to Oregon)

Upside: Because it allows its players only four seasons of eligibility, the Ivy League is launching into the transfer portal some good veteran players who have their COVID-exception season remaining. Colorado has taken advantage, landing Gabbidon and Wright to fill holes.

Downside: Da Silva was already a versatile, savvy performer for the Buffs last season, playing both forward spots and center, but now there’s also pressure on him to become a go-to force and a locker-room leader. That’s a lot to deal with. Simpson, the onetime UA signee, showed the sort of confidence and leadership last season to suggest he can help.

He said it: "As I look at this year's team, I love the upside. I love the idea that these guys can be as good as we think they can be when we recruited them. We have a chance to have a pretty darn good team. But, yeah, there may be some growing pains early." — Boyle

8. Arizona State

Stock: Risky. Four key transfers join Marcus Bagley but there’s no telling exactly where the historically erratic Sun Devils will finish.

Games against Arizona: Dec. 31 at Tempe, Feb. 25 at McKale Center

Coach: Bobby Hurley (118-100 in seven seasons at ASU; 160-120 in nine seasons overall).

Last season: 14-17 overall, 10-10 Pac-12 (8th), lost to Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament first round.

Go-to guys: G DJ Horne (Jr., 12.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg), F Marcus Bagley (Jr., 10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg in three games

Other returnees: G Luther Muhammad (Sr., 5.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg), C Enoch Boakye (So., 2.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg), F Alonzo Gaffney (Sr. 4.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg), F Jamiya Neal (So., 2.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg).

New guys: Frankie Collins (So., Michigan transfer, 2.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.4 apg), C Warren Washington (Jr., Nevada transfer, 10.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg), G Desmond Cambridge (Sr., Nevada transfer, 16.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.8 apg), G Devon Cambridge (So., Auburn transfer, 5.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg), G Austin Nunez (four-star freshman), C Duke Brennan (three-star freshman)

Who’s gone: F Jalen Graham (9.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Jay Heath (10.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, transferred to Georgetown), Marreon Jackson (10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.0 apg), F Kimani Lawrence (10.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg), G Justin Rochelin (redshirted in 2021-22, then transferred to Oregon State)

Upside: If Bagley can shake off the calf, ankle and knee injuries that plagued his first two seasons at ASU, the Sun Devils could have a Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate and NBA first-rounder on their hands. Collins showed big playmaking upside at Michigan, too.

Downside: While ASU returns leading scorer DJ Horne, the Sun Devils will be relying heavily on Bagley’s health and four key transfers, suggesting once again that chemistry could go either way.

He said it: "I think this is probably the deepest team I have had. I think we're pretty balanced. It's hard to find an obvious weakness or flaw that we have … and we have more retention, so that helps. And strategically, with the transfer portal, we’ve added guys I think can help us." – Hurley

9. Washington

Stock: Depressed. UA transfer Terrell Brown returned home to Seattle last season to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and help elevate the Huskies after two miserable seasons, but there’s still a lot more work to be done.

Games against Arizona: Jan. 5 at McKale Center, Jan. 28 at Seattle

Coach: Mike Hopkins (85-75 in five seasons at Washington and overall)

Last season: 17-15 overall, 11-9 (tie, 5th) in Pac-12, lost to USC in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Go-to guys: F Keion Brooks (Sr., Kentucky transfer, 10.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg), G Jamal Bey (Sr., 9.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg).

Other returnees: G Cole Bajema (Sr., 5.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg), C Nate Roberts (Jr., 5.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg), G PJ Fuller (Sr., 7.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg), F Langston Wilson (Sr., 2.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg), F Samuel Ariyibi (So., 0.8 ppg, 0.0 rpg), C Jackson Grant (So., 1.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg), G Dominiq Penn (freshman).

Other newcomers: G Noah Williams (Sr., Washington State transfer, 9.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg), C Braxton Meah (Fresno State transfer, 2.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg), C Franck Kepnang (Jr., Oregon transfer, 4.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.2 apg), F Tyler Linhardt (three-star freshman), G Koren Johnson (four-star freshman), G Keyon Menifield (three-star freshman).

Who’s gone: G Terrell Brown (12.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.3 apg), G Daejon Davis (7.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.8 apg): F Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg), C Nate Roberts (5.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg), C Riley Sorn (2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg)

Upside: Adding Kepnang and Meah means the Huskies won’t have to back down inside anymore, and they have other better-fitting pieces that should restore their 2-3 zone defense to among the Pac-12’s stiffest.

Downside: Brooks may get all the shots and minutes he wants after leaving Kentucky but the departures of Brown, Davis and Mathews left a lot of scoring behind.

He said it: "Now we have a lot of really good players who fit what we do. We can have a small lineup. We can have a big lineup. We have a lot of different ways that we can win games. And that is a luxury." — Hopkins

10. Utah

Stock: Long-term gamble. Utes turned to younger players midway through Craig Smith’s rough debut season, but they’ll still need more than that experience this season.

Games against Arizona: Dec. 1 at Salt Lake City, Feb. 16 at McKale Center.

Coach: Craig Smith (11-20 in one season at Utah; 164-199 eight seasons overall)

Last season: 11-20 overall, 4-16 Pac-12 (11th), lost to Washington in Pac-12 Tournament first round.

Go-to guys: C Branden Carlson (Sr., 13.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

Other returnees: G Jaxon Brenchley (Jr., 0.5 ppg, 0.7 rpg), G Marco Anthony (Sr., 9.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg), G Rollie Worster (Jr., 7.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.1 apg), G Gabe Madsen (Jr., 6.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg), F Bostyn Holt (Jr., 4.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg), F Lazar Stefanovic (So., 7.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg), G Eli Ballstaedt (Sr., 15 games),

New guys: G Mike Saunders (Jr., Cincinnati transfer, 7.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.7 apg), G Wilguens Exacte Jr (freshman from Montreal), F Luka Tarlac (freshman from Serbia), F Ben Carlson (Jr., Wisconsin transfer, 1.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg), C Keba Keite (three-star center).

Who’s gone: G David Jenkins (8.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg), F Riley Battin (4.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), G Both Gach (8.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg), F Dusan Mahorcic, (5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg), F Lahat Thioune (3.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg).

Upside: The Utes can only hope to build on three wins last February, when they used a retooled lineup to help pull off a road sweep at Stanford and California.

Downside: While a few key pieces return from Smith’s first season, adding six new guys means continuity might again be an issue.

He said it: "This feels just a lot different than last year. We’d only returned two guys (Carlson and Battin) who had played more than seven minutes a game (entering last season). When everything is new, there's excitement with that. But there's more excitement this way." — Smith

11. Cal

Stock: Avoid.

Games against Arizona: Dec. 4 at McKale Center, Feb. 9 at Berkeley.

Coach: Mark Fox (321-224 in 17 seasons overall, 35-58 in three seasons at Cal).

Last season: 12-20 overall; 5-15 Pac-12 (10th), lost to Washington State in Pac-12 Tournament first round

Go-to guys: F Jalen Celestine (Jr., 7.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg), G Devin Askew (Jr., Texas transfer, 2.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.3 apg),

Other returnees: G Joel Brown (Sr., 4.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 apg), G Jarred Hyder (Sr., 1.3 ppg, 0.6 rpg), F Kuany Kuany (Sr., 4.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg), G Monty Bowser (So., redshirted in 2021-22), C Lars Theimann (Jr., 4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg) G Marsalis Roberson (So., 0.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg), F Sam Alajiki (So., .1 ppg, 1.9 rpg), F Obinna Anyanwu (So., 0.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg).

Other new guys: G DeJuan Clayton (Sr., 8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg at Hartford), F Grant Newell (freshman), C ND Okafor (freshman from Ireland).

Who’s gone: F Andre Kelly (13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, transferred to UC Santa Barbara), F Grant Anticevich (9.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), G Makale Foreman (4.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg), G Dimitrios Klonares (1.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg), G Jordan Shepherd (14.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg), F D.J. Thorpe (DNP, medically retired)

Upside: Once a top UA recruiting target, Askew will get a wide-open chance to resurrect his college career after disappointments at Kentucky and Texas, while the Bears added experience in the 25-year-old Clayton.

Downside: The Golden Bears have lost their best player to the transfer portal two offseasons in a row — Matt Bradley (San Diego State) in 2021 and Kelly (UC Santa Barbara) in 2022. That’s not a good sign.

He said it: "We're just far more equipped to match up versus high major teams. That’s been the one thing here that we knew would take a little time because you can't just flip your roster overnight, and then the pandemic hits, and made it a little harder. But we finally feel like it's starting to look like it's supposed to." — Fox

12. Oregon State

Stock: Avoid. After a disastrous fall from the 2021 Elite Eight, the Beavers had to blow up the roster.

Games against Arizona: Jan. 12 at Corvallis, Feb. 4 at McKale Center

Coach: Wayne Tinkle (116-137 in eight seasons at OSU; 274-228 in 16 seasons overall)

Last season: 3-28 overall; 1-19 Pac-12 (12th), lost to Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament first round

Go-to guy: F Glenn Taylor Jr. (So., 6.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

Other returnees: F Rodrigue Andela (Sr., 4.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg), G Dexter Akanno (Jr., 4.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg), C Chol Marial (Jr., redshirted in 2021-22).

New guys: G Christian Wright (So, Georgia transfer, 5.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.0 apg), F Tyler Bilodeau (freshman), F Jayden Stevens (freshman), F Michael Ratag (freshman from Germany), C Dzmitry Ryuny (transfer from San Francisco, 1.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg), G Jordan Pope (freshman), G Nick Krass (freshman), G Justin Rochelin (transfer from Arizona State, redshirted in 2021-22),

Who’s gone: G Gianni Hunt (4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg), G Jarod Lucas (13.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, transferred to Nevada), G Dashawn Davis (10.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, transferred to Mississippi State), G Ahmad Rand (5.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg,, transferred to Milwaukee), G Tre’ Williams (3.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg, transferred to Tulane), F Warith Alatishe (9.0 ppg 5.1 rpg), F Maurice Calloo (8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg), C Roman Silva (7.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg), G Xzavier Malone-Key (3.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg), F Isaiah Johnson (1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg, transferred to Portland State),

Upside: The Beavers cleaned house, with nine players (and their possible chemistry issues) gone from last season’s team.

Downside: Even if the new guys like each other, new roles will have to be created all over the court and there isn’t a lot of top-shelf talent.

He said it: "We wish all those (departed) guys well, but we feel really good about the guys that we have in. … I know Beaver Nation is going to recognize right away that we're heading back in the right direction with guys that are just playing tough disciplined, hard-nosed team basketball.