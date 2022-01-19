Pac-12 power ratings: Arizona, UCLA swap places ahead of Tuesday's showdown

Pay no attention to the number of losses, the size of the losses or even the rat-a-tat nature of the losses. Oregon is headed for the NCAA Tournament, folks.

The Ducks (11-6) haven’t clinched a bid just yet; they aren’t a lock the way Arizona, USC and UCLA are locks.

But coach Dana Altman’s crew is well-positioned for an at-large berth after sweeping the Los Angeles schools and soaring up the NET rankings, which shape the March Madness selection process.

Oregon is No. 62 in the latest NET, which constitutes a jump of 28 spots from last week and a bubble-level placement.

If our optimism seems odd (or laughable) given Oregon’s 32-point face plant against Brigham Young … and the 29-point face plant against Houston … and the brutal home loss to Arizona State … and the road loss to Stanford … and the six total losses … the Hotline would like to remind readers of the realities of the NCAA selection process:

• The number of losses doesn’t matter. Nor does a team’s placement in the conference standings or ranking in the top-25 polls. And margin of defeat carries limited importance.