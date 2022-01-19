Pac-12 power ratings: Ducks rise, Wildcats drop after OT thriller in Eugene

The women’s basketball teams in Oregon were hugely successful against nationally-ranked opponents on MLK Day.

Before 9,439 at Matthew Knight Arena and a national TV audience, Oregon dominated No. 9 Connecticut in a 72-59 win that wasn’t that close. Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, two shy of her career high.

Ducks forward Nyara Sabally was helped off the court with 4:42 left but did not suffer a serious knee injury, according to coach Kelly Graves.

Over in Corvallis, Oregon State outlasted No. 22 Colorado 69-66 in overtime, averting a second straight buzzer-beating defeat.

Here are the latest Pac-12 Hotline power ratings:

NET rankings through Monday: The NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings are used by the selection committee to determine the seeds and at-large bids.

1. Stanford (13-3, 4-0)

Last week: 1

Results: Beat Colorado 60-52, beat Utah 83-73

Next up: vs. Cal (Friday)

NET ranking: No. 3 (change from last week: none)