Pac-12 race appears tougher for defending champ Arizona following Dalen Terry's departure

Three months after running away with the Pac-12 regular-season championship, Arizona is still trying to put together a roster capable of doing it again.

With only nine scholarship players on their 2022-23 roster, the Wildcats have been hosting Kentucky transfer forward Keion Brooks this weekend, are heavily pursuing veteran Texas guard transfer Courtney Ramey and are in the mix for Illinois grad transfer forward Jacob Grandison, among others.

But several other Pac-12 teams made gains that suggest the race at least will be more competitive next season.

USC and Oregon each returned two starters back from the NBA Draft pool, with guard Will Richardson and forward Quincy Guerrier returning to the Ducks, while all-conference forward Drew Peterson and guard Boogie Ellis are staying with the Trojans.

Then there’s UCLA. Second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez didn’t even test the NBA Draft, and a boatload of returning and incoming talent could again make the Bruins a preseason favorite. Even Stanford gained by returning forward Harrison Ingram, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Of the updated national projections after the NCAA-imposed withdrawal deadline passed last week, College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein put UCLA at No. 6, with Oregon at No. 18, Arizona at No. 22 and USC at No. 31. CBS’ Gary Parrish had UCLA 10th, Oregon 19th and Arizona 20th.

Here’s a look at how every Pac-12 team stands following the draft withdrawal deadline, in order of Pac-12 Tournament seeds last season:

1. Arizona

Last season: 33-4 overall, 18-2 Pac-12

NBA Draft: G Bennedict Mathurin (left definitively), C Christian Koloko (left definitively), G Dalen Terry (tested, then stayed in draft).

Result: Loss. The Wildcats were hoping to retaining Terry, whose departure takes away a potential go-to scorer, elite defender and secondary ballhandler. Only eight possible rotation players are now on hand, though there is opportunity to offer the top veteran transfers still on the market.

2. UCLA

Last season: 27-8, 15-5

NBA Draft: G Jules Bernard (tested, then stayed in draft), G Johnny Juzang (left definitively), F Peyton Watson (left definitively), C Cody Riley (did not declare for draft but announced he would not return).

Result: Neutral. Bernard was the only down-to-the-wire decision, taking away a solid all-around talent, but five-star recruits Adem Bona and Amari Bailey should help offset the losses. All-league point guard Tyger Campbell returns along with Jaquez, too.

3. USC

Last season: 26-8, 14-6

NBA Draft: F Isaiah Mobley (tested, then stayed in draft), G Boogie Ellis (withdrew), F Drew Peterson (withdrew)

Result: Win. Getting back an all-league pick in the versatile Peterson and the athletic Ellis more than offsets the transfers of part-time starters Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson to Wyoming. Plus USC’s 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 7 nationally, according to 247Sports.com.

4. Colorado

Last season: 21-12, 12-8

NBA Draft: F Jabari Walker (tested, then stayed in draft), F Evan Battey (left definitively)

Result: Loss. For a stable program that relies on good, old-fashioned development and retention, the decision of Walker to stay in the draft was a tough one. The Buffs also lost guard Keeshawn Barthelemy to Oregon, of all places.

5. Oregon

Last season: 20-25, 11-9

NBA Draft: F Quincy Guerrier (tested, then withdrew), G Will Richardson (tested, then withdrew).

Result: Win. After an uncharacteristically underachieving season, the Ducks are expected to be back again challenging for the Pac-12 title. Oregon produced a net gain on the transfer market, too.

6. Washington

Last season: 17-15, 11-9

NBA Draft: C Nate Roberts (did not officially declare but left definitively)

Result: Neutral. Huskies are hurt more by losses to expired eligibility (Terrell Brown, Daejon Davis) and Emmitt Matthews’ return to West Virginia.

7. Washington State

Last season: 22-15, 11-9

NBA Draft: F Efe Abogidi (tested, withdrew and is still in transfer portal), F Mouhamed Gueye (tested, withdrew and is still in transfer portal)

Result: Loss. Abogidi and Gueye might return to school but probably not to this school. In fact, Arizona has also been recruiting Abogidi, who might jump to the G League instead.

8. Arizona State

Last season: 14-17, 10-10

NBA Draft: None

Result: N/A. The biggest issue with the Sun Devils, again, is a revolving door into and out of the transfer portal, which is dizzying even by today’s standards.

9. Stanford

Last season: 16-16, 8-12

NBA Draft: F Jaiden Delaire (tested, withdrew and transferred to San Diego), F Harrison Ingram (tested, then withdrew)

Result: Win. Delaire was out the door anyway as a grad transfer, and the return of the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year just might help coach Jerod Haase finally get the Cardinal into the NCAA Tournament next season.

10. Cal

Last season: 12-20, 5-15

NBA Draft: F Andre Kelly (tested, withdrew, and transferred to UC Santa Barbara)

Result: Loss. The Golden Bears have now lost their best player two offseasons in a row, with Kelly following Matt Bradley’s 2021 decision to head to San Diego State.

11. Utah

Last season: 11-20, 4-16

NBA Draft: G Both Gach (left definitively)

Result: Loss. Gach’s departure comes after part-time starters David Jenkins and Riley Battin transferred out though Utes also gained from transfer portal.

12. Oregon State

Last season: 3-28, 1-19

NBA Draft: F Maurice Calloo (left definitively)

Result: Neutral. Beavers needed to flip over their roster after a disastrous fall from their Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21. Four rotation players have transferred out, too, including guard Jerod Lucas (Nevada).

