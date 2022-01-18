Pac-12 reprimands Adia Barnes for saying Wildcats got 'homered' in loss at Oregon

The Pac-12 has reprimanded UA women's basketball coach Adia Barnes for saying the Wildcats got "homered" in Saturday's overtime loss to Oregon in Eugene.

First-year commissioner George Kliavkoff issued a statement Tuesday morning. It read: “The Conference is responsible for enforcing rules established by the Pac-12 membership, one of which prohibits coaches from publicly commenting about officiating. Should our coaches wish to provide feedback, there is a protocol in place which allows them to do so directly to the coordinator of officiating.”

Barnes was likely facing either a reprimand or a fine. Following Saturday's game, she said there were "a lot of questionable calls that did not go our way." Oregon shot 22 for 26 from the free-throw line; the Wildcats attempted just 10 shots, hitting five.

"I've never had a game where we shot 5 of 10 from the line with some of the most athletic guards in the country and played a team that shot 26," she said. "It is tough to play that way.