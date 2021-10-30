Pac-12 team-by-team preview: UCLA, Oregon teams to beat in 2021-22

Upside: The Bears were actually more efficient both offensively and defensively last season than in 2019-20, and they now have one of the Pac-12’s most veteran rosters. That should count for something.

Downside: Bradley’s loss should make the Bears more balanced — he took 30% of the Bears’ shots last season — but Cal simply does not have a lot of high-level talent without him.

He said it: “These guys have a grateful approach to what you’re allowed to do every day because last year a lot of it was taken away. They’re grateful, and they really continue to battle forward. That’s created an environment within our team that I think will allow us to improve.” — Fox

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

