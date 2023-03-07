For the 10th time, the Pac-12 Tournament descends upon Las Vegas this week, with Arizona looking to defend its 2022 title. A rematch of last year's title game against UCLA is expected, but USC and Arizona State might have something to say about that.

Here's an A-to-Z look at the players and coaches who will try to take over Sin City:

A is for Amari: This spot went to UCLA's Amari Bailey, but it could very well have gone to teammate Adem Bona. The two impact freshmen are a big reason the Bruins have high hopes for Las Vegas. Bailey has been a key scorer for UCLA, averaging 9.6 points per game, while Bona has chipped in 7.8 and played some terrific defense, including averaging 5.3 rebounds.

B is for Boogie: One of the best all-around threats in the league, USC star senior Boogie Ellis has improved his outside game in more ways than one. He's averaging 6.8 3-point attempts per game and making 2.6 of them for a 39.1 shooting percentage while averaging 18.1 points per game.

C is for Carlson: Yet another star senior who raised his game this year after a little seasoning, Utah's Branden Carlson has increased his scoring from 13.6 points per game to 16.0 and upped his rebounds from 6.0 to 7.4.

D is for Desmond: Arizona State's leading scorer, Desmond Cambridge Jr., would be among the conference's top players if he improved his consistency. He's shot above 50% or better 10 times and below 40% 14 times.

E is for Enfield: Before Andy Enfield arrived at USC to serve as head coach, he'd coached Florida Gulf Coast for two seasons, including a stunning Sweet 16 berth. Now firmly entrenched as one of the top coaches in the west, Enfield has led the Trojans to 20-plus victories in seven of the past eight seasons.

F is for Frankie: After getting just 11.0 minutes per game under Tom Izzo at Michigan State last year, Arizona State's Frankie Collins has been a reliable starter for the Sun Devils this year. He's averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on the year.

G is for Gueye: Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye has been incredibly productive but also has some warts in his game. While he's averaged 14.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, he's also shot just 26.3% from 3-point range while averaging 2.5 turnovers per game.

H is for Hurley: Despite an incredible buzzer-beater win over Arizona in Tucson, Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils probably need a couple wins in Las Vegas to advance to the NCAA Tournament. Problem is, the Pac-12 Tournament hasn't exactly been kind to ASU, which hasn't advanced to the tourney finals since 2009.

I is for Ingram: Now is the time for Stanford's Harrison Ingram to flash some of the sizzle that made him a five-star recruit. It's fair to say he hasn't had the impact he expected after averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds as a freshman; his scoring is down to 10.3 and his rebounding to 5.9 as a sophomore.

J is for Jaquez: UCLA Jaime Jacquez Jr. has been a reliable, productive team leader for Mick Cronin the last three years, but he's really come into his own this season. The star forward has averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game, ranking as one of the most productive and efficient players in the Pac-12 — and its Player of the Year.

K is for Keion: Washington's Keion Brooks has been perhaps the league's top transfer, averaging 17.8 points per game — third behind Azuolas Tubelis and Ellis — after arriving from Kentucky this offseason.

L is for Lloyd: Can Arizona's Tommy Lloyd make it two in a row? Only Sean Miller [Arizona, 2017/18 (later vacated)], Lorenzo Romar (Washington, 2010/11) and Lute Olson (Arizona, 1988-90) have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

M is for Mick: Given UCLA's masterful run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Bruins' 2022 March Madness was a bit disappointing. Cronin set expectations that high for UCLA fans. With a top-five, veteran-led squad, anything short of the Final Four would be a shame.

N is for N'Faly: If not for the next letter on this list, Oregon's N'Faly Dante would be a shoo-in for the league's top center. As it stands, he's been pretty fantastic, averaging 13.5 points on 62.3% shooting with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

O is for Oumar: Arizona center Oumar Ballo has been the most efficient scorer in the conference this season, as he is leading the league in field-goal percentage at 64.5%. But his scoring has dipped in recent weeks, and after averaging nearly 19 points per game earlier in the season, he's down to 13.9 per game.

P is for Peterson: One of the league's top all-around players, USC's Drew Peterson ranks 10th in the league in scoring (14.1 points per game), fifth in assists (4.5), 11th in rebounding (6.3), 20th in shooting (45.3%).

Q is for Quincy: Will the real Quincy Guerrier please stand up? The Oregon senior can look at the Pac-12 Tournament as a chance for redemption after struggling with consistency in what could be his final year in Eugene. After averaging 10.1 points last year, he's down to 8.8 this year.

R is for Raynaud: Hulking Stanford sophomore Maxime Raynaud has made a nice improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, increasing his scoring average from 4.5 to 8.8 points a game while ranking in the top 10 in shooting percentage at 55.2%.

S is for Simpson: Colorado's KJ Simpson is the only sophomore in the league to average more than 15 points this year. However, the former Arizona target is out for the Pac-12 Tournament after contracting mono.

T is for Tubelis: The other top contender for Pac-12 Player of the Year, the Arizona star is the first player to lead the league in scoring and rebounding since Cal's Leon Powe in 2006.

U is for Underdogs: Can a team like Washington State or Oregon shock Las Vegas and come out with a title? Would that even be so crazy? No, but if Colorado or Stanford somehow pulled it out, now that would be impressive.

V is for Veterans: Of the 17 Pac-12 players averaging better than 12.6 points per game, just two are sophomores: Colorado's Simpson and Washington State's Gueye. This is the second year in a row the league has been dominated by upperclassmen.

W is for Washington: Not as in the Huskies, but in Arizona State's senior big man Warren Washington. Washington has bounced around a bit — from Oregon State to Nevada to Tempe — but he's been a key cog in the ASU lineup this year, averaging 9.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

X is for X-Factor: There is no greater X-factor in postseason play than a guard who gets hot and stays hot, and this league is full of them. Look out for Ellis, Jacquez, Cambridge or Oregon's Will Richardson to win tournament MVP if their team wins it.

Y is for Youth Movement: In a season that has not served as a showcase for freshmen, Oregon State's Jordan Pope is the lone first-year player to rank among the top 20 in scoring. He ranks 17th with 12.6 points per game.