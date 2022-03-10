Pac-12 Tournament scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

"I think the media narrative is the (No. 1) seed is secure and the coaching narrative is I really don't care,” Lloyd said. “I mean, I think we’ll get a decent seed and the NCAAs thing on it is it's probably not secure. There's just a lot of speculation out there."

But "I'm a competitor and I want to just win the next game. I love these tournaments.”

Lloyd said it is also different this week after spending 22 years at Gonzaga, which competes in a West Coast Conference tournament that typically finishes even before the Pac-12 Tournament begins.

“I have had to recalibrate because I'm used to being at Gonzaga, being at home today, watching this game on TV team, the team resting, coaches kind of tinkering with what's coming next or ‘what do we need to work on,’ ” Lloyd said. “You almost get like a four or five day training camp with your team to kind of clean things up. So this is different and I'm going to learn as much as I can.”

Buffs on bubble (maybe)

The Pac-12’s perceived relative weakness this season could be hurting Colorado more than anybody at this point.