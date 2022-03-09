Pac-12 Tournament scouting report: No. 2 Arizona Wildcats vs. Stanford Cardinal

"So we were watching film and after we got done with film, we are going back in our rooms and we got this group text that we had a team meeting and they told us `Uh, the conference just canceled the tournament’ and it was like `What? What can we do now?’

"That’s how we just separated from each other. My sister was there and she was driving back from Vegas to LA and I just went back with her. All the people from Vegas just stayed in Vegas and the rest of the team (went home) on the bus and that was the last time basically we were all together. It was crazy. It was really crazy.”

Support system

When Tommy Lloyd claimed the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award, he did not do so in a vacuum.

First, his wife, Chanelle, send him a congratulatory text. Then he thanked her and the rest of his family publicly.

“She's been great,” Lloyd said. “I mean, hey, these wives who embark on these journeys don't necessarily choose this life and it's a crazy life, even for your kids. So I'm thankful for all of them for believing in me and letting me make the decision to come down here and supporting it.