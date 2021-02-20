Pac-12 Tournament's tweaks include an earlier start, day off before title game

Trinity Baptiste chipped in 11, and was the other Wildcat in double figures. Arizona led 53-50 with under two minutes left in the game when McDonald missed a jumper. As the ball bounced off the rim headed out of bounds, Baptiste leapt to meet it. She grabbed the ball and passed it back to McDonald in one smooth motion. McDonald made good on a layup to extend the lead to five points.

The Wildcats’ defense shined in the fourth quarter, holding the Golden Bears to 2 of 11 shooting. Cal hit just one field goal in the last 9:42 of the game.

Despite all of this, Barnes said she was “not satisfied” by the performance.

“It’s not about winning to me. If we want to do something special, it’s about the way we play and the way we perform,” Barnes said. “I think the disappointing thing about today is it’s not about the X’s and O’s, because we had a game plan. We did not execute the game plan, which is uncharacteristic for us.