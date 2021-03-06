Pac-12 Tourney performance shows Cats have what it takes for NCAA run

Arizona has struggled offensively over the last few weekends, going 2-3 while averaging 56 points per game — 10 below its season average — and hitting just 24.7% of its 3-point attempts.

McDonald averaged 23 points and 3.6 assists per game during that stretch. However, her teammates went cold on the offensive end. Barnes said that while ball movement is there, players aren’t looking for their shot.

Expect to see more from freshman Madi Conner, who played nine minutes against UCLA after scoring her first college basket — a 3-pointer — a night earlier against Washington State.

“Madi gives us another shooter. She helps us spread the floor when we have other good ball handlers,” Barnes said. “She’s fearless. … She still has a ways to go, but she wants it. She’s hungry. She puts in the work. She is a gym rat. I knew down the stretch she would help us.”

Barnes said the team will get back to basics and continue to improve before its first tournament game.

The issues are “all fixable,” Barnes said. “I’m not going to hang my head because I don’t want my team to hang their heads, because we still have basketball to play. We’ve got to get better in the next two weeks and we will. But get better, get ready for the (NCAA) Tournament.

“The good thing is we’re still playing. Our season is not over. We’ve done a great job this year. We don’t give up, we have fight. We’re going to fix the things that we’re not good at. We’ll have momentum going into the tournament. But I’m confident that we can fix what we need to and get things going.”