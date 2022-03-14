Pac-12 women's hoops notebook: Stanford, Arizona to host as six conference teams make the field

Defending NCAA champion Stanford could have a chance to avenge one of its three losses in a path back to the Final Four.

The Pac-12 regular season and tournament winner is the No. 1 seed in the Spokane regional, as was projected before the 68-team NCAA field was announced Sunday.

Big 12 champion Texas is the No. 2 seed in Spokane, potentially setting up a rematch from Nov. 14 when the Longhorns won 61-56 in Palo Alto.

“Whatever bracket you’re in, you’re going to be playing with other great teams,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “That’s just the nature of it. We know how important it is to play well in every game.”

Stanford is home for the first two rounds, opening against No. 16 seed Montana State on Friday. The winner will face No. 8 Kansas or No. 9 Georgia Tech on Sunday.

(Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner was an assistant under VanDerveer on the 1995-96 U.S. Olympic team.)

Other top seeds in Spokane are No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Maryland, with the Terps in the top half of the bracket with Stanford, which won the head-to-head matchup 86-68 on Nov. 27.