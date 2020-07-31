Pac-12's northernmost teams have early edge, while Wildcats, others wait to begin workouts

There’s no telling for sure when those face-to-face meetings will actually happen, either. International students now have not only the usual visa hurdles but now also potential travel and quarantine restrictions.

Most Pac-12 teams have multiple international players subject to those issues, though Fox caught a break when his two Aussie forwards, Grant Anticevich and Kuany Kuany, opted to stay in California for the summer.

“I’ll be honest with you, one of the kid’s mothers works in than the health industry, and she said, ‘Do not come home, because if you come home, you may not get back,’” Fox said. “She was smart. They’ve been here the entire time.”

Oregon coach Dana Altman says it helps that two of his international players are only in Canada, while Malian forward N’Faly Dante never went home for the summer.

At Utah, center Lahat Thione of Senegal hasn’t ventured farther than Florida, and Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak said all of his still-abroad players are returnees who know the program except for Swedish freshman guard Pelle Larrsson.