Pac-12's top doctor talks basketball's schedules, risks and tests ahead of season

If you test daily and somebody tests positive, do you consider that he might have been exposing his teammates in practice the day before and therefore the whole team has to sit out? Or would you not have to worry about that day before because he tested before that practice and was negative at that point?

A: “If we’re testing people daily and you have a negative test right before you step out on court, there’s a good assurance — it’s not 100%, but there’s a good assurance — that people are not in an infectious state at that point. Having said that, all of the contact tracing and quarantining recommendations are based off of public health experience as it relates to groups of people who don’t have regular testing. That is the standard that will need to be applied.

“Ultimately, all of our institutions are going to have to work closely with their local public health departments and state health authorities in terms of both how to determine who needs to quarantine and who doesn’t.

“I think one of the strengths with daily testing is that we will have a track record of negative testing results that we can use to help the contact tracing.”