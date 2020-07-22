Pacific extends ex-Wildcat Damon Stoudamire through 2025-26 season

University of the Pacific extended men's basketball head coach Damon Stoudamire through the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.

The former Arizona Wildcat, who took over Pacific in 2016 and is entering the fifth season of his tenure, was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 23-10 record in 2020, the school's best record since '13.

"I am excited to know I'll be in Stockton for another 6 years," said Stoudamire in a press release.

"I want to thank the Pacific administration for giving me my first head coaching opportunity. Things like this happen when you work with good people and my staff has been a big part of our success ... I look forward to continuing to develop young men in not only the game of basketball, but life as well."

Stoudamire's historic '20 season also included a win over WCC rival Saint Mary's for the first time 1997, when he was an NBA player for the Toronto Raptors. After this past season, Stoudamire received Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year honors that is given to the top minority coach in college basketball.

"In just four years, Coach Stoudamire has energized our men's basketball program, making it a true point of pride for our university and community," said athletic director Janet Lucas.

"The vision and leadership that he provides is making a difference on the court, in the classroom, and in the lives of our student-athletes. We are excited about Damon continuing to lead this program and build on their success for years to come."

