Packed schedule, new rules means Pac-12 may not re-book postponed Arizona-UW game

Rescheduling the game itself could be just as difficult. The Wildcats are not expected to agree to playing a second game at Washington after its scheduled Feb. 12 game there, and playing on any Monday or Tuesday between two-game Pac-12 weekends could force the Wildcats to play five times in a 10-day period.

That leaves the Wildcats’ Christmas break and two one-game weeks when they are scheduled to face only ASU. Arizona doesn’t have a game scheduled between its Dec. 22 game at Tennessee and its Dec. 30 game at UCLA, but the Huskies have to play at Washington State on Dec. 29. The Wildcats are also likely to protect their players’ Christmas breaks.

Options are also limited once January hits. The Wildcats are open between a Jan. 2 game at USC and a Jan. 8 game at ASU, but the Huskies play at Utah on Jan. 6 and the Wildcats are not likely to accept Jan. 3 or 4 as an option since they’re scheduled to return from Los Angeles late the evening of Jan. 2.

The last week of January appears the most palatable option for the Wildcats. Arizona plays at Cal on Jan. 23 and doesn’t play again until it hosts ASU six days later. Washington is scheduled to play Jan. 23 at Oregon and then host Colorado on Thursday, Jan. 27.