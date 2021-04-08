Pair of Wildcats commits exploring other options as UA advertises for new head coach

Arizona moved quickly toward replacing Sean Miller on Thursday, posting the opening it created by firing him a day earlier. As it did, the Wildcats were already in danger of losing their fall recruiting class.

The director of K.J. Simpson’s club program, Ryan Silver, tweeted that the Los Angeles guard is “expected to get his release soon” from Arizona, while the high school coach of guard Shane Nowell indicated the Seattle-area prospect has put his future plans on hold.

Both signed letters-of-intent last November to play for Arizona in 2021-22, joining guard Shane Dezonie of New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy.

Messages sent to Dezonie and Brewster coach Jason Smith were not returned Thursday. Nowell’s coach at Eastside High School in Sammamish, Washington, replied via email.

“He’s waiting to see if anything is decided in the next week or two,” Merritt said. “Hasn’t decided yet.”

Bryan Cantwell, who coaches Simpson at Chaminade High School in the San Fernando Valley, said Thursday afternoon that Simpson had not heard from any Arizona coaches and was trying to gather information about his situation if he stays with the Wildcats.