ABC to carry noon UCLA-Arizona showdown, but fans will also have to stay up late in 2022-23

Arizona fans will be able to catch the Wildcats on over-the-air networks five times this season, including noon games against UCLA and ASU at McKale Center, but will also be asked to stay up late often.

In an announcement Thursday of exact tipoff times and television coverage in 2022-23, the Wildcats revealed they will be playing at least five times at 9 p.m.

They are scheduled for 14 evening games to be played between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., seven during the day (before 5 p.m.) and have five to be determined, including another potential 9 p.m. game at USC on March 2 in Los Angeles.

For television coverage, the Wildcats will be on the Pac-12 Network 13 times, on ESPN platforms 11 times and on FS1 twice. The over-the-air games include three on FOX, one on ABC and one on CBS.

ABC will carry the Arizona-UCLA showdown at McKale Center at noon on Jan. 21, while CBS is scheduled to take Arizona's home finale against ASU at noon on Feb. 25.

Arizona's full schedule is listed below and Arizona's official schedule PDF is attached to this post. Home games are in CAPS.

Sept. 30: RED-BLUE GAME (intrasquad scrimmage), 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oct. 22: Saint Mary’s (closed scrimmage), at Phoenix (no coverage permitted)

Nov. 1: WESTERN OREGON (exhibition), 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 11: SOUTHERN, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 17: UTAH TECH, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 21: Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 22: Ohio State or San Diego State, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 3 or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina, Hawaii, time TBA (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Dec. 1: at Utah, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 4: CAL, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 10: Indiana, at MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13: TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 17: TENNESSEE, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 20: MONTANA STATE, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 22: MORGAN STATE, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Dec. 31: at Arizona State, noon (FOX)

Jan. 5: WASHINGTON, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 7: WASHINGTON STATE, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 12: at Oregon State, 9 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 14: at Oregon, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 19: USC, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Jan. 21: UCLA, noon (ABC)

Jan. 26: at Washington State, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 28: at Washington, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Feb. 2: OREGON, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 4: OREGON STATE, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 9: at Cal, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 11: at Stanford, 6 or 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 16: UTAH, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Feb. 18: COLORADO, 6 or 8 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 25: ARIZONA STATE, noon (CBS)

March 2: at USC, 7 or 9 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

March 4: at UCLA, 8 p.m. (ESPN)