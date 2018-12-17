ASU moved up to No. 18 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll after coming back to win at Georgia, but no other Pac-12 teams received votes.
Nor is the Pac-12 represented in any of the top 25 spots in the Sagarin, Kenpom or BPI rankings, although ASU was hanging on to the 25th spot in the NET ratings.
In the other rankings, Oregon is the conference's highest rated team -- 32 in Kenpom, 37 in Sagarin and 39 in ESPN's BPI -- while Arizona falls into a wide range.
The Wildcats are No. 40 in Sagarin, No. 54 in Kenpom and No. 60 in BPI.
UCLA dropped to 79 in the BPI after losing to Belmont at home on Saturday, a loss so bad that Kris Wilkes said he "just sucked" and coach Steve Alford said he did a "poor job."
Go Joe Bruin said the loss suggested it was time for the Bruins to move past Alford.
It's still early but, as with Arizona, it's beginning to look like Washington has a challenge ahead in league play if the Huskies are going to get in the NCAA Tournament after they lost to Virginia Tech in Atlantic City.
Cal created its first winning streak in nearly a year ... by beating lowly Cal Poly at home by a point.
Utah's aggressive attempt to schedule this season isn't paying off so far, after the Utes coughed up 18 turnovers at Kentucky.
ASU will try to get a second straight road win over a SEC team on Monday at Vanderbilt (5 p.m., ESPN).
ASU's Remy Martin was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, beating out Colorado's Tyler Bey and others (Arizona didn't nominate anyone).
Martin had 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Sun Devils at Georgia while Bey had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in the Buffs' win at New Mexico.
Here's the AP Top 25 ballot I submitted, FWIW:
1 Kansas
2 Duke
3 Michigan
4 Tennessee
5 Nevada
6 Virginia
7 North Carolina
8 Gonzaga
9 Auburn
10 Michigan State
11 Florida State
12 Wisconsin
13 Ohio State
14 Texas Tech
15 Virginia Tech
16 Mississippi State
17 Kentucky
18 Kansas State
19 Iowa
20 Buffalo
21 North Carolina St
22 Nebraska
23 ASU
24 Houston
25 St. Johns