After beating Wyoming, Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 1 in NCAA's NET rankings
After beating Wyoming, Arizona Wildcats rise to No. 1 in NCAA's NET rankings

  • Updated
No. 11 Arizona overwhelms Wyoming in first half of 94-65 win

Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) reacts after scoring against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri

After beating Wyoming 94-65 on Thursday, Arizona moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in the NCAA's daily NET rankings that were updated Thursday.

Unlike some of the other power ratings, the NET does not have any preseason expectations baked in, so they are entirely based on this season and fluctuate drastically in the opening weeks as a result.

Wyoming entered Thursday's game ranked No. 9 in the NET, so beating the Cowboys was enough to put the Arizona atop Purdue and LSU.

The NET rating is used mostly as a sorting tool for NCAA Tournament seedings, with a team's rating affecting whether its opponent is facing a Quadrant 1-4 opportunity in a particular game. Opponents rated 1-30 in the NET are Quadrant 1 opportunities for teams even when they are playing at home.

Saturday's Arizona-Illinois game will be Quadrant 1 game for both teams. Illinois is rated No. 33 in the NET but road games against teams rated 1-75 are classified as Quadrant I.

