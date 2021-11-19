UA releases updated notice of allegations, which includes same 5 Level I charges against Wildcats

The University of Arizona will still face the same five Level I NCAA charges and nine overall charges after the Independent Accountability Resolution Process issued the school an updated Notice of Allegations last month.
UA received the updated NOA from the IARP's Complex Case Unit on Oct. 4. The Star obtained the notice Friday in response to a public records request made last month.
In October 2020, the NCAA issued then-UA coach Sean Miller a Level I charge for failing to monitor two assistant coaches accused of academic misconduct and improper recruiting inducements. That original NOA was made public in March 2021 after an ESPN lawsuit forced the school to release it.
Miller, who was fired in April without cause, was not otherwise directly named in any of the violations; the NCAA enforcement staff did not list a show-cause penalty as a possibility. But as did the NCAA enforcement staff, the CCU said a hearing panel "could prescribe head coach restrictions" against Miller.
Four of the five Level I charges were connected with Miller's program, and the NCAA's Notice of Allegations sharply reprimanded him for disregarding head coach responsibility rules.
The two former assistants, Book Richardson and Mark Phelps, were named in three other Level I charges, while the UA as a whole received a fifth Level I charge for institutional lack of control. Both the NCAA and CCU said a show-cause order could be issued for both Richardson and Phelps, which would effectively ban them from college coaching during the prescribed period.
Richardson and Phelps together received one Level I charge for pre-enrollment academic misconduct, Richardson for allegedly obtaining fraudulent academic credit and Phelps for allegedly obtaining a fruadulent academic record.
Richardson received another Level I charge for unethical conduct after admitting in federal proceedings that he took $20,000 in bribes from an agency in return for a promise to steer Wildcats players towards the firm for professional representation.
Phelps received another Level I for trying to cover up the $500 loan and for having "provided false or misleading" information when denying he arranged for the false academic record.
The four secondary violations included a Level II charge against Phelps for loaning a player $500, a Level III against Phelps for asking a current player to impermissibly help recruit, a Level II against swimming for preferential treatment and impermissible tryouts and a Level II against swim coach Augie Busch for lack of head coaching responsibility.
The NCAA's original NOA and the updated one from the CCU are attached below as PDFs.