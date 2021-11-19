UA releases updated notice of allegations, which includes same 5 Level I charges against Wildcats

The two former assistants, Book Richardson and Mark Phelps, were named in three other Level I charges, while the UA as a whole received a fifth Level I charge for institutional lack of control. Both the NCAA and CCU said a show-cause order could be issued for both Richardson and Phelps, which would effectively ban them from college coaching during the prescribed period.

Richardson and Phelps together received one Level I charge for pre-enrollment academic misconduct, Richardson for allegedly obtaining fraudulent academic credit and Phelps for allegedly obtaining a fruadulent academic record.

Richardson received another Level I charge for unethical conduct after admitting in federal proceedings that he took $20,000 in bribes from an agency in return for a promise to steer Wildcats players towards the firm for professional representation.

Phelps received another Level I for trying to cover up the $500 loan and for having "provided false or misleading" information when denying he arranged for the false academic record.