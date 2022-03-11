After playing early-week games out of necessity in COVID era, Pac-12 may keep some in future

However, that interest also hurt the Wildcats this season, too, one reason why Arizona was able to play just the Washington game between Dec. 22 and Jan. 13.

Arizona's games with UCLA (Dec. 30), USC (Jan. 2) and ASU (Jan. 8) were all postponed because of those teams' COVID pauses. Because the Sun Devils’ pause came right as the Los Angeles schools were returning from theirs, it was possible UA could have quickly made up games with UCLA (probably on Jan. 6) and USC (Jan. 8).

But that was when the Los Angeles schools were not allowing fans at the height of the Omicron surge and, well, a lot of fans were expected to watch both USC and UCLA host Arizona.

Lo and behold, UCLA wound up hosting Long Beach State on Jan. 6 without fans, while both USC and UCLA hosted the Oregon schools without fans during the second week of January… but neither hosted Arizona until fans were allowed later in the season.

"Not exclusively, but whether there were fans there or not certainly was a factor," Zaninovich said. "We want our games to look good when they're on television and we want to give our schools an opportunity to maximize their commercial value and have fans attending their games on campus."