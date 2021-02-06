Arizona Wildcats erase early 17-point deficit but still lose 82-79 to Colorado Buffaloes at Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – Bennedict Mathurin might have dug himself out of Sean Miller’s doghouse but he couldn't help the Arizona Wildcats fully recover from an early 17-point deficit in Arizona’s 82-79 loss to Colorado on Saturday at the CU Events Center.
Even though UA held slight leads throughout much of the second half thanks to Mathurin’s 22 points and some aggressive drives from guard James Akinjo, Colorado’s Evan Battey ultimately won it by hitting all four free throws he took in the final 15 seconds despite falling to the floor in pain after a late foul from UA’s Terrell Brown.
The loss dropped Arizona to 13-6 overall and 7-6 in the Pac-12, continuing the Wildcats’ tough history in Boulder. They have now lost four straight at the CU Events Center and are 2-6 at Colorado since the Buffs joined the conference in 2011-12.
Arizona also has now lost three of its past four games and has three games out of its next four scheduled against three of the conference’s top teams: Oregon, UCLA and USC.
Colorado improved to 14-5 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12.
The game was tied at 76 entering the final minute before Akinjo drove inside, tried to pick up a foul but the Wildcats lost possession when it was ruled a jump ball, with the possession arrow going to Colorado at that point. McKinley Wright then drove downcourt for a 12-footer before UA’s Christian Koloko dunked, leaving the game tied again at 78 with 23 seconds left.
Battey then was fouled by Mathurin and hit both ensuring free throws to make it 80-78 with 15 seconds left, giving UA a final possession to win or send the game into overtime. Kerr Kriisa inbounded the ball to Brown and then raced to the left wing, while Brown drove inside and picked up a foul with 5.6 secopds left.
However, Brown missed the first free throw, forcing the Wildcats to foul on the Buffs’ inbound. After Battey took the inbounds pass, Brown then dove at Battey, knocking him over, and Battey expressed pain before stepping to the line and making both free throws to give the Buffaloes the final three-point margin.
Arizona shot 50% from the field despite missing its first 10 shots en route to a 19-2 deficit, while Colorado shot 55.8%.
Mathurin had 22 points on 7 for 9 shooting, making 4 of 5 3-pointers, while James Akinjo had 16 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field but hitting all eight free throws he took.
For Mathurin, it was a move toward getting back in Miller’s good graces. Miller did not start Mathurin the second half of the Wildcats' 73-58 loss at Utah on Thursday and said afterward he was disappointed in Mathurin's attitude.
Miller also did not start Mathurin on Saturday but put him in after just 47 seconds, swapping out Koloko to go with a smaller lineup in near the beginning of what turned out to be the Buffs' 19-2 run. Mathurin played a total of 16 minutes in the half.
Gradually cutting into Colorado’s double digit leads late in the first half and early in the second, Arizona took its first lead with 10:48 left after Mathurin hit a 3-pointer and Azuolas Tubelis made a short jumper.
Mathurin later returned for another jumper to put UA up 55-54, while Kriisa scored his first points as a Wildcat when he drained a three straight into the next with 9:01 left, giving UA a 60-59 lead. Christian Koloko then rebounded a miss by Colorado’s McKinley Wright and scored on the other end to make it 62-59 entering the eight-minute mark.
Arizona held a one-possession lead for most of the rest of the way, while Colorado’s Eli Parquet tied it at 76 on a 3-pointer with 1:11 left.
Having cut their early 17-point deficit to just nine at halftime, the Wildcats continued to tighten it during the early minutes of the second half thanks to some aggressive play from guards James Akinjo and Kerr Kriisa.
Akinjo picked up fouls that resulted in four free htrows within the first six minutesm pulling UA within 45-41 and, in between those possessions, Kriisa threw himself down in a legal guarding stance while Colorado’s McKinley Wright was approaching the Buffs’ basket on the break. Kriisa fell to the ground but drew the charge, leading to Akinjo’s chance to get fouled by Colorado’s Eli Parquet and hit the second set of free throws.
Akinjo went on to drive inside for layups that cut Colorado’s lead to 48-46 and 60-48 before the Wildcats took their first lead on Tubelis’ jumper.
In the first half, while Arizona missed its first 10 shots from the field to trail 19-2 early they immediately went on a 7-0 run to make their task a bit more manageable. Then they went on a 9-0 run near the end of the half to cut Colorado’s lead to 38-32 before Eli Parquet hit a buzzer-beating 3 to give Colorado a 41-32 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats didn't score a field goal for the first 8:27 of the game, until Jordan Brown put back a missed shot from Bennedict Mathurin, and they trailed 19-4 at that point.
But Arizona pulled back in the game in part by outrebounding the Buffaloes 13-6 over the final 13 minutes of the first half and shooting 50% after their 0-10 start from the field.
McKinley Wright led Colorado with nine points. The Buffs shot 61.5% overall and hit 8 of 11 3-pointers in the first half.