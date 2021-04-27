After two full weeks, Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd still has plenty of openings to fill

(FWIW, Lloyd was quoted in The Athletic last month talking about the success of Gonzaga's former basketball operations directors, a role currently held by Jorge Sanz, a former assistant at Florida Atlantic.)

Gonzaga backup guard Aaron Cook entered the transfer portal. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 assists for the Zags last season, playing an average of 13.4 minutes a game while shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Cook broke his hand six games into the 2019-20 season while playing for Southern Illinois and redshirted, but his 4.0 assist average in 2018-19 was second-best in the Missouri Valley Conference.

On Arizona's current 2021-22 roster, there are three more allowable scholarships as of now. But signees Shane Nowell and Shane Dezonie still appear tentative and the Wildcats could leave a longterm scholarship spot or two open since they may face potential NCAA scholarship limitations in the future.