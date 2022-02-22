After visiting Arizona, five-star guard Kylan Boswell scheduled to announce decision Monday

Five-star guard Kylan Boswell is scheduled to announce his college choice on Monday, after taking official visits to UNLV, Illinois and Arizona.
Boswell, a class of 2023 guard now playing for AZ Compass Prep, has visited Arizona three times unofficially and made his official visit last weekend around the Wildcats' win over Oregon.
Boswell told the Star that he not only spent time with UA players, coach Tommy Lloyd and associate head coach Jack Murphy but also took in ESPN's GameDay and chatted with analyst Jay Bilas.
"U of A's atmosphere is crazy," Boswell said. "Having a packed gym like that for the game was pretty wild."
Basketball analyst Matt Babcock posted that Boswell would reveal his decision on basketballnews.com. Boswell's father, Brandon, said the time and exact logistics have yet to be worked out but that Kylan wants to make the decision on Monday.
Next Monday, February 28th, I'll be heading to @AZCompass_Prep to sit down with 5-star point guard Kylan Boswell (@BamBam_Boz), where he will announce his college decision on @basketbllnews. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/lfNP7wGFWi— Matt Babcock (@MattBabcock11) February 22, 2022
While Boswell is now in the class of 2023, he said he and his family are still discussing the possibility of him reclassifying to 2022, which would make him eligible to play college ball next season.
Boswell, a native of the Champaign, Ill., has also considered Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA and USC but is believed to be mostly choosing between UA and Illinois.
Boswell drew heavy recruiting attention last summer while leading Corona Centennial to a Section 7 title in Glendale and Team Why Not's U16 team to the Peach Jam title.