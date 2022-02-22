After visiting Arizona, five-star guard Kylan Boswell scheduled to announce decision Monday

Five-star guard Kylan Boswell is scheduled to announce his college choice on Monday, after taking official visits to UNLV, Illinois and Arizona.

Boswell, a class of 2023 guard now playing for AZ Compass Prep, has visited Arizona three times unofficially and made his official visit last weekend around the Wildcats' win over Oregon.

Boswell told the Star that he not only spent time with UA players, coach Tommy Lloyd and associate head coach Jack Murphy but also took in ESPN's GameDay and chatted with analyst Jay Bilas.

"U of A's atmosphere is crazy," Boswell said. "Having a packed gym like that for the game was pretty wild."

Basketball analyst Matt Babcock posted that Boswell would reveal his decision on basketballnews.com. Boswell's father, Brandon, said the time and exact logistics have yet to be worked out but that Kylan wants to make the decision on Monday.