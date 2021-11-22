After winning Main Event MVP, Arizona's Christian Koloko named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona center Christian Koloko was given his first Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday after averaging 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game in the Wildcats' Main Event wins over Wichita State and Michigan in Las Vegas.

Named the Main Event MVP, Koloko also had 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in just 20 minutes against North Dakota State earlier last week.

Other top nominations included Utah's Branden Carlson, who was named the Sunshine Slam MVP; UCLA's Johnny Juzang, who averaged 21 points in two homecourt wins; Cal's Andre Kelly, who averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds in two wins; and former UA guard Terrell Brown of Washington, who averaged 25 points and six assists over two games.

Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year after scoring 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbing six rebounds in just 13 minutes of the Cougars' 109-61 dismantling of neighboring Idaho.