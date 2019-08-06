Two more items surfaced Tuesday indicating the direction the NCAA is now taking with college basketball: The NCAA's new criteria for agents to become certified to advise players testing the draft, and its handling of the Utah basketball case.
-- To get certification from the NCAA, among other things, agents must have a bachelor's degree, be certified by the NBA Players Association for at least three years, undergo a background check, and take an in-person exam at NCAA offices on Nov. 6.
ESPN also reported that agents must agree to cooperate with the NCAA in connection with investigations even if the alleged violations are unrelated to their certification.
-- Meanwhile, the fine print of the Utah basketball case revealed how the NCAA can now try to use the "head coach responsibility" rule. The case involved a recruiting visit (reportedly involving Both Gach, now a Utah sophomore) and the viewing of a practice that included coach Larry Krystkowiak's then-recruitable son.
The NCAA initially aimed to give Krystkowiak a two-game suspension by saying he "violated NCAA head coach control rules when he did not promote rules compliance and monitor his staff to ensure they were following the rules."
However, Krystkowiak successfully appealed the penalty, with the NCAA ultimately deciding that the "violations were unintentional, limited and not indicative of systemic problems."
The NCAA wound up handing Utah two years of probation and accepted a number of self-imposed punishments Utah had already taken.
While the Utah allegations were not a part of the federal investigation into college basketball, the head coach responsibly rule (formally known as Bylaw 11.1.1.1) is expected to be considered in future NCAA enforcement decisions involving Arizona and several other schools implicated in federal proceedings.
Mater Dei and West Coast Elite 2021 forward Harrison Hornery of Australia is planning to visit Arizona after the Wildcats extended him a scholarship offer, according to 247 Sports.
Terry Armstrong signed with a sports agency.