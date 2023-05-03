Arizona picked up its first incoming transfer of the spring Wednesday, when former Alabama guard Jaden Bradley committed to the Wildcats after turning UA down two years earlier.

Arizona tweeted out news of Bradley's transfer, since Bradley has already signed official financial aid paperwork with the school.

"We are excited to have Jaden and his family join our program," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement posted to Twitter. "He had an outstanding freshman season for one of the top teams in the country. We know that as he continues to grow his game, he can really make an impact on our program to help make everyone around him better."

An SEC all-freshman pick last season, Bradley started 22 of 37 games last season for the Crimson Tide, which is scheduled to play Arizona on Dec. 20 in Phoenix. Bradley averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 39.7% overall and 31.8% from 3-point range, while averaging 3.1 assists and 1.8 turnovers.

Bradley took the first official recruiting visit to Arizona under Tommy Lloyd in June 2021 but chose Alabama in September 2021. Bradley's father, Nate, told the Star via text message in June 2021 that Lloyd had been recruiting Jaden for Gonzaga for seven or eight months before he took over the Wildcats in April 2021.

"We see (Lloyd) as a great teacher and developer inside a head coach's body," Nate Bradley wrote.

UA assistant coach Steve Robinson also had a connection to Bradley while recruiting for North Carolina before joining Lloyd at Arizona.